Being in the occasional uncomfortable position is part of life, but basic assertiveness gives you some say in that experience, and even preempts the next one sometimes. Please find your voice (with professional help, if needed) and stand up for what matters to you. Agree with your partner on a minimum frequency of visits, or horse-trade with her on some other thing she wants but you find unpleasant, or start making plans with your sister solo because you want to. There are lots of ways to do this, emphasis on do.