Recently, for no apparent reason, that group seems to be leaving her (us) out of activities we normally did together.
I haven’t been rude or unpleasant, but my wife insists it is my fault we are being left out because of the way I am (reserved). Am I wrong?
— Quiet and Reserved
Quiet and Reserved: Everybody’s wrong, in fairly balanced distribution, which makes me kind of perversely happy.
You were wrong to keep forcing the issue with people you don’t really like, and the “don’t approve” bit is just icky. Friends are one of life’s great pleasures — but being among friends plus one person who hates being there but keeps showing up and judging instead of just opting out? That is not a pleasure. You had the right idea in making the effort, but not in persisting; encouraging your wife to see these friends on her own time would have preempted this problem.
Your wife was wrong to blame you for losing these friends. And cruel, if she really targeted who you are vs. what you did. Yes, your personality wasn’t a fit — but that happens and doesn’t make anyone wrong or bad. From there, though, you and she both made choices you could have made differently. It’s those choices that belong at the center of any post-friend-loss debrief, not anyone’s essential self.
These friends, finally, were wrong to ghost you instead of having the courage to approach your wife, kindly and discreetly. Example: “I love when you come out with us. But, forgive me, your spouse seems underwhelmed — is that fair? Can we help?”
Each of these is one facet of one “apparent reason” this group would move on: You kept slogging through unpleasant company and, when it didn't occur to you to stop, no one stepped in to suggest it. Now, alas, it's a marriage issue for you and your wife to solve.
Dear Carolyn: We go to our neighbors’ often for dinner. After guests have finished eating, the husband clears the dishes and starts washing them, ignoring his guests and making a lot of noise. When his wife has finished eating — she is a slow eater — she finishes up in the kitchen, and the husband meantime is serving dessert.
I understand the wish to have a clean kitchen, but I find it rather rude to do it in this manner. It would be nice to sit and relax and visit with your guests and not ignore them until your chores are completed. Your thoughts?
— Guest
Guest: So, you are hosted frequently, but you want to be hosted better?
They invite you, feed you, dessert you, and clean up after you … prematurely. Often enough for you to develop a recurring frustration with them.
Please, please work to cultivate recurring gratitude instead.