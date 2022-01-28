She supposes it will sound outdated if she recalls when it used to be a sign of affection for a partner or intimate friend to adjust a gentleman’s clothing. It was of no relevance if the tie or lapel actually needed improvement; it was merely a way to take pride in his appearance. Miss Manners readily concedes, however, that doing this without consent, or to someone to whom you are not intimately related, is a violation. And, as you point out, it does not pass the gender-reverse test. Adjusting a lady’s bra strap or wayward button would not be taken kindly.