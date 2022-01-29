Re: Baby name: I would strongly urge you to reconsider. Our story in a nutshell: Seconds after our child’s birth, a nurse asked us for the name. We were torn between two and the crew in the OR voted. “Izzy” (for Isabella) was christened. Izzy has an older cousin, “Bella” (also for Isabella). Well, Bella’s parents did not think it was cute, and in fact they were quite offended. They had their reasons, which we disagreed with but tried to respect. We have finally come through this, but it took a toll for a while. If you announce the name at birth, it will throw a major wrench into what’s supposed to be a miraculous time.