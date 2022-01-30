What you ask him for next is deceptively simple. You will enforce your own boundaries on your own body — because that’s your job. From him, all you request is calm, kind, open and unflinching support for that autonomy because it covers both hugs and needling. This means you are not asking him to be pro- or anti-hug, or pro- or anti-parents — just pro-one’s body is one’s own. I mean it when I say “simple”; it’s not a hard thing to stand up for, once a person signs on to the concept. “Mom, Dad, [spouse] decides who hugs [spouse]." It’s a right they take for granted, I’m guessing, and exercise freely themselves in every part of their lives.