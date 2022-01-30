My husband knows I'm uncomfortable and he's shut the jokes down on occasion, but he also thinks I should just put up with the occasional hug since they're harmless and well-meaning.
I absolutely dread visits. I’m fine with a goodbye hug, but I find “greeting hugs” or “good morning hugs” or any of the others overwhelming. There are usually a million other things going on (the dog barking, people asking a million questions, I’m burned out from the drive, and so on) and the last thing I want is to be touched or have more attention called to the fact that I’m a weirdo. I say that endearingly, for the record.
— Grumpy
Grumpy: What is “harmless and well-meaning” about knowingly making someone uncomfortable? And topping it off with a dollop of ridicule?
I do feel the pain of the overcorrected; it sometimes feels lately as if everything that was once normal or brushed off as harmless is suddenly terribly wrong.
But the answer to that isn’t to pressure everyone who expresses discomfort into shutting back up and brushing things off again like the (not-so) good old days. If something is indeed small enough to brush off, then that’s something for each of us to decide for ourselves. That is, overall, the necessary and important societal change that’s in progress: toward understanding we all have equal say over ourselves socially, instead of assuming those deemed “other” have less social power and need to hide, contort and conform to make things easier on everyone else.
And that's what your husband is asking you to do — he's presuming to decide for you that your complaints aren't significant and your needs are “other,” so your claim to your own body is less valid than his parents' mainstream claim to hug it.
And that's just, wow.
He’s their kid, he loves them, so it’s easy to see how he wouldn’t see things this way. No doubt he’s thinking, moms + hugs = good! — and he’d never dream of saying outright, “My parents are entitled to touch you against your will because I’ve decided it’s okay.”
But that's functionally what he's saying.
So he needs to hear explicitly from you: that access to your body is yours to control, not his or theirs. No matter how “harmless” he thinks the touching is, or they mean it to be, the fact of undermining your body autonomy is never harmless. And the harm is manifesting in your dreading his family now, dreading their touch and now their ridicule just because you’re different from the rest of them.
What you ask him for next is deceptively simple. You will enforce your own boundaries on your own body — because that’s your job. From him, all you request is calm, kind, open and unflinching support for that autonomy because it covers both hugs and needling. This means you are not asking him to be pro- or anti-hug, or pro- or anti-parents — just pro-one’s body is one’s own. I mean it when I say “simple”; it’s not a hard thing to stand up for, once a person signs on to the concept. “Mom, Dad, [spouse] decides who hugs [spouse]." It’s a right they take for granted, I’m guessing, and exercise freely themselves in every part of their lives.
Dear Carolyn: What do you do if you don’t like your daughter-in-law? Mine is a self-absorbed slob. As an example, she once made a comment laughingly that she never dusts. Which is true. She never cleans. They live about a four-hour drive from me and I love my grandchildren, so I try to visit for the weekend maybe once every four or five weeks. They live in an apartment and they have bugs. Yuck.
And when I do visit, she never cooks, never even suggests what she might make for dinner. I spend a fortune on takeout or else take up all the food for us and do the cooking myself. I might even have a kinder attitude but she never even thanks me for anything.
One of the few positive things I can say is that my granddaughters and daughter love her. I love her for that reason, but I just don’t like her and I feel like not visiting but that would hurt the rest of the family. Can you say anything to get me through this for the rest of my life?
— Anonymous
Anonymous: She gets 12 words of warmth for her heart, and 170-ish words of savagery for her housekeeping. (They’re her bugs and dust, then, not your daughter’s?)
Until you’re willing to hear it, there’s nothing I can say.