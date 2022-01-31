After I went away to college, I'd call weekly, but she was rarely both sober and available. I pretty much gave up on her when she missed my college graduation because she was on a major bender.
Two years ago, she finally left her husband and has been sober. I'm happy she’s pulling her life together, but after everything I've been through, I don't trust it. I'm tired of being a crutch.
She is demanding we talk more and has started calling a couple of times a week instead of once a month. She issued a lame apology for anything she did that hurt me while she was drinking and now thinks she's absolved of all guilt and should be treated like a caring, loving mom. She's been pushing to schedule a visit.
She wants to have a talk because she wants a closer relationship, but I get a sense of dread every time she calls. How do I tell her the fact that we’re still talking is about as good as it’s ever going to get?
— Don’t Trust It
Don’t Trust It: You say, “We’re talking — that is all I’m offering right now.” Your time, affection and forgiveness are yours alone to give, and you don’t owe them to anyone just because they ask, beg, or detox.
Meanwhile: Her pressure tactics tell you she may be dry but she hasn't gotten well.
A healthy person would know not to push you. She would apologize for her behavior and for betraying your trust, and understand it's entirely up to you how you receive that apology.
When — and if, ever — she looks within herself for answers and strength, then she will be capable of holding up her end of a healthy, close relationship. Right now she is reaching for you to make her feel better as she once reached for a drink. That's the mechanism that's still broken.
That said, I flinch at “as good as it's going to get.” Everything is subject to change, including you, your mom, your circumstances, your perspective. Adding “unless something changes” to your declaration still validates you, but without boxing you in.
Consider talking to a therapist who is seasoned at handling issues surrounding alcoholism, to help you find both the resolve and language to set your own terms with your mom and hold them under pressure. For self-help, try resources from Adult Children of Alcoholics, including the primer “Lifeskills for Adult Children,” by Janet Woititz and Alan Garner.
Good for you for seeing the need for boundaries for your own well-being. Not everyone can emerge from a tough childhood with that kind of insight. Now it’s about getting a broader understanding and perspective, and the strategies arising from that.