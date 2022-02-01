We've finally started telling people and I don't know what to say when they assume my husband is ecstatic and my son excited.
Why is my family acting this way? My husband keeps saying he needs time to adjust but it's been almost two months and this is a child we can very well afford and have always wanted — what is there to adjust to?
I don’t think I’ll ever get over his initial reaction. What words of wisdom do you have for me?
— Expecting
Expecting: Congratulations!
However, “By what?” is a question I did not ask in reference to your son’s embarrassment. He’s 11, therefore he’s embarrassed that 1. you and your husband have sex; 2. everyone he knows will also know that, OH HELL NO; 3. even if they don’t think that, a pregnancy will call attention to your family?! OH HELL NO, being noticeable is middle school torment; 4. you just reminded him he has parents, OH HELL NO. You might as well be on TikTok dancing on the lawn of his school.
Just guessing. Could be wrong.
As for your husband, babies are hard, so hard. Plus you're both older and higher-risk, plus pandemic. You know all this — and that two months is not much adjustment time. Worry if he needs more than nine.
He will be less available to support you, granted — so treat this as an opportunity not to set each other up for failure. Give him his time and space and line up resources you can count on.
Last thing, which I should have put first:
Don't decide, please please don't, that you won't “ever get over” his initial reaction. That's just not realistic or fair to any of you. The ways we react to big news, before we've had a chance to order our thoughts and remember our manners, are often terrible. Your husband was settled into one thing and you surprised him with another. That the surprise was good does not magically erase all the implications of a steep change.
His need to adjust could even, non-contortionally, be a sign of his happiness with you and your life together. “Change?! What? Why?”
As for what to say to people, just say they're in shock. [Eyeroll/shrug/laugh.]
I don't mean to invalidate you. It is lousy you're alone in your joy. But be patient, please, and as aware of their viewpoint as you want them to be of yours. And turn to friends or a prenatal group, if that's what it takes, to celebrate your wonderful news.
Re: Baby: Sex is where my mind went when I read the 11-year-old was embarrassed. He might as well have walked in on you in the act! I’m wondering, though, if Mom can’t find an opening to talk to son in a nonthreatening way — on a drive where your eyes are on the road, sitting by his bed at night in the dark — to say you know he’s not happy about it. “Is there anything else you want to tell me, honey?” Find ways to listen and learn.
— Anonymous
Anonymous: Yes, thanks — sit calmly with a handful of sunflower seeds and let the skittish woodland creature come to you.