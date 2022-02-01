However, “By what?” is a question I did not ask in reference to your son’s embarrassment. He’s 11, therefore he’s embarrassed that 1. you and your husband have sex; 2. everyone he knows will also know that, OH HELL NO; 3. even if they don’t think that, a pregnancy will call attention to your family?! OH HELL NO, being noticeable is middle school torment; 4. you just reminded him he has parents, OH HELL NO. You might as well be on TikTok dancing on the lawn of his school.