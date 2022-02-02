I think the two of you need to have an honest heart-to-heart discussion about what is more important to each of you: having (or not having) a biological child? Or staying together, even if one of you has to sacrifice or compromise on this particular issue? If you are absolutely positive you will never change your mind, your partner needs to know this is nonnegotiable for you. If your partner’s greatest dream is parenthood, you need to accept that this is that important to them, and stop the internal debate on how to prove you are “right” in believing it is unethical to reproduce (or for you, personally, to reproduce). And be prepared for the consequences if this is nonnegotiable for both of you.