I’ve been in counseling for a while now, but there are still many days in which I have doubts. She always indulges me and will give me her phone and say I’m welcome to look through it, she has nothing to hide. So I do.
I really don’t even know what I’m asking; I just hate that she has to keep reassuring and proving herself to me when she doesn’t deserve it, but I also can’t seem to stop. I worry she’s going to get sick of it or that she thinks this means I don’t love her.
— Can’t Stop Worrying
Can’t Stop Worrying: Stop this, stop, please stop.
It is totally normal and expected that some days you will “have doubts” — welcome to being human! — but you cross a line when you look to her, or anyone else, to fix them for you.
I could get into why that’s unfair to do to someone, and pull in your remark that she has “never given me a reason to distrust her,” but that paves a dangerous path to suggesting it’s okay to shift the blame to someone who has “given me a reason to distrust her.” Because, who says you’re a good judge of that? What if you see a tight shirt, a changed password, a friendly conversation with Joe Next Door as they both bring the trash cans in, as “reason to distrust”? What if you’re so busy looking for these, you forget to cultivate intimacy, the absence of which is the real marriage-killer?
Plus, we all give each other such “reasons” because we’re human and do stupid things. You’ve given her reasons to distrust you, be sure of it.
So the only way to solve this is on the inside. If you genuinely “hate that she has to keep reassuring” you, then become the person who doesn’t need to be reassured by someone else.
That isn’t someone who manages never to get cheated on or lied to, or who got cheated on or lied to but only once and it wasn’t really that bad. The person who goes through life untouched by this particular strain of human frailty doesn’t exist.
But people do exist who can be part of a couple without having to check phones for proof of fidelity. And this is how they do it: They trust themselves to get through whatever life throws at them, more or less. Even a betrayal. Because they know and accept it’s possible. They don’t regard their “dream life” as one lie away from total collapse.
Best of all, you’ve already built the foundation. You got through your hard past to find love again, and to create a loving home and family. You have all the proof you need to believe you will get through it if something goes wrong again (though you have no cause to believe it will). So believe it. And stop checking. And if you can’t, then get (better/specific) help with trauma recovery. Thank you.