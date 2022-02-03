I could get into why that’s unfair to do to someone, and pull in your remark that she has “never given me a reason to distrust her,” but that paves a dangerous path to suggesting it’s okay to shift the blame to someone who has “given me a reason to distrust her.” Because, who says you’re a good judge of that? What if you see a tight shirt, a changed password, a friendly conversation with Joe Next Door as they both bring the trash cans in, as “reason to distrust”? What if you’re so busy looking for these, you forget to cultivate intimacy, the absence of which is the real marriage-killer?