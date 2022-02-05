He was snoring. And I jostled him maybe three times.
We are both people who need quality sleep to be able to function, and that has not happened for the last week or so. He’s accusing me of lying, and I don’t know how to respond. I would never intentionally keep him from sleeping. I would prefer to be asleep myself. I don’t know how we can get past this.
— On the Couch
On the Couch: I thought it was a snoring question when I started, and I’m all, okay, got that — and then it took a hard right at 80 mph into the Are You Kidding Me wall. What is this “accusing me of lying” [stuff], and how does that square with “respectful”?
Aside from his wow behavior of committing to and sharing a life with someone he believes capable of deceit, there’s also the wow of his thinking he knows what he does when he is asleep.
As in, not conscious. [cranio-keyboard impact]
The easy part is to prove the snoring. Record him. Done.
What you do with the relationship is harder — but I’m guessing you’ll get some good, clear guidance from his response when you roll tape for him. Anything less than, “Wow, I am so sorry for keeping you up all night with this, and even more sorry for calling you a liar — something I’ve never done before and never will do again and can’t explain having done this time,” is grounds for a serious rethink of the partnership you thought you had.
Re: Snoring: My dad at times snores something fierce. My mom downloaded an app that repeats back anything you say in a funny cat voice. She turned it on when my dad was snoring. The “cat” snored back in a funny voice and woke my dad up. My dad said “G-d d---it.” The “cat” repeated it back. My mom laughed. The “cat” laughed back. You get the idea … I have no advice and this isn’t helpful! But it made me laugh. My parents, too — they are still married and more or less sleep okay despite Dad’s snoring and early bird tendencies and Mom’s insomnia and night owl tendencies.
— Not Advice
Not Advice: How is this not helpful.
Re: Snoring: Consider sleep apnea, and get husband tested.
— Anonymous
Anonymous: For the snoring, yes — not the distrust.
Hi: My girlfriend would like to start a family now. I also want a family with her but am hesitant about taking the plunge. Any tips?
— Impasse
Impasse: How old are you both, why are you hesitating, how committed are you to her (and she to you) if kids don’t happen, how committed are you to kids if she doesn’t happen?
This is just for starters — it’s a vast question with an answer only you know.
But don’t skip this part: Know yourself, be honest with her, and opt out unless you can be the parent you’d want to have.