What you do with the relationship is harder — but I’m guessing you’ll get some good, clear guidance from his response when you roll tape for him. Anything less than, “Wow, I am so sorry for keeping you up all night with this, and even more sorry for calling you a liar — something I’ve never done before and never will do again and can’t explain having done this time,” is grounds for a serious rethink of the partnership you thought you had.