Normally, returning a present is an insult, but these are not normal times nor normal circumstances. Still, it would be awkward, and Miss Manners can think of something better than the risk of seeming to say, “I’m fine, so I don’t need your generosity.”
Double the order at your expense, and invite your kind friend to a nice meal at home with you.
Dear Miss Manners: We received an invitation to the wedding of the daughter of friends. It stated, in substance, “We have everything we need, our apartment is small, and we know your taste is terrible and that we would hate any gift you might pick out for us. So we’re going to force you to give us money for our honeymoon: airfare to Italy, hotel room, dinners, tours, bottles of wine, etc.”
You get the idea. I resent being forced to donate to this “charity.”
The only idea we have come up with that would make us feel okay about this situation is giving a donation to our favorite charity in the couple’s name. What do you suggest?
In substance, that is what all such requests mean, and if this couple stated it outright, they are not as amusing as they may believe they are. Do you really want to attend their wedding?
In any case, presents are always voluntary, even though it is supposed that people who care enough about a couple to witness their wedding will want to show tangible evidence of their goodwill.
However, if you have been expressly asked not to do that, Miss Manners does not feel that you are obliged to deliver some compensation. By all means, give to charity, with or without their names, but do not consider that payment due.
Dear Miss Manners: When someone returns home, who should be the first to greet whom?
Surely this routine is well known under the name of “Honey, I’m Home.”
The stay-at-home cannot be presumed to hear and interpret footsteps, and to be confident that they belong to Honey and not someone interested in acquiring the silverware. Therefore, it is up to the person returning to make that announcement.
©2022, by Judith Martin