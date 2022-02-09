My problem is that I don’t know how to divide up my estate. One part of me thinks I should treat them all equally, because they’re all my family. Another part of me feels it’s unfair to treat those who are loving toward me the same as those who are disdainful of me. (More on that in a moment.) I also am not inclined to reward people who haven’t treated me well … but that feels a bit petty, too.

Several months ago, two of the kids (they’re actually all young adults, between 18 and 25) were particularly rude and disrespectful toward me in texts. Our only contact since then was over the holidays, and even they were passably polite. We’ve had no other interaction in six months. Their younger brother, while not especially close to me, has always been respectful, and I have no issue with him.

Is it wrong to disinherit the two who don’t treat me well? Is it okay to leave different amounts to the others, based on their relationships with me? Is it fair to treat them all the same when they don’t treat me the same? I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, even after I’m no longer here to see it.

— Unsure Uncle

Unsure Uncle: First, congratulations on your recovery.

In a way, you frame your question as, “Which solution would make me feel less bad?” Can you turn it around and think of it as, “What solution do I feel good about?” Gifts through your estate are just that: gifts. You owe no one anything. As a childless adult, I think of my estate plans as my last opportunity to shape this world, and I don’t think my nieces and nephews should have any expectation from my estate. From that perspective, what do you want your impact to be? What’s most important to you?

For instance, if you wanted to divide your estate five ways, giving three shares to the nieces and nephews of your choosing, are there charities that are important to you that should receive the other two shares? Those who helped, supported or inspired you or others along your way? An arts group whose work has picked you up when you were low? An animal rescue organization that saved your beloved furry companion? Your gift is going to make someone’s life better. Whose life do you want to improve, and in what manner?

Historians and genealogists see distinctions among children in wills throughout American history. Some kids get less in the will because they got more during the person’s lifetime, and some get less because they have less need, but for many wills, we can’t easily discern the reasons for the differences. But they all reflect life situations. I say this not to minimize the potential bad feelings but to validate that many others throughout history have had concerns like yours, and they have made difficult calculations.

Finally, remember that you can change your estate documents. If you decide to give a gift to three of them rather than all five, but relationships and attitudes change, you can change your estate instructions.

I hope that by the time your estate is divided up, you have lived such wonderful experiences with people who treat you well that there’s no money left to cry over.

— Grizzell Hay

Unsure Uncle: I get this question all the time from clients. My answer: First, no one is an “heir” until someone has died. You aren’t dead yet, so there are no heirs to an estate. Second, there is no “right” way to distribute an inheritance, except to make sure the IRS/state taxing authorities are paid first. After that, however you wish to distribute your inheritance is up to you and your conscience.

An inheritance is not a “reward” for treating relatives with respect. An inheritance is simply the passing down of money/land/etc. from one generation to the next. You can’t put a bunch of strings on how the heir will spend the money, treat people in the family, etc. If you are at a loss for not wanting to hurt anyone’s feelings, then donate your estate to your favorite charity that can use it to help a lot more people than your family. As for family heirlooms (photos/diaries/jewelry), you can put those items in the hands of those family members you trust before your death, or you can include a list of them attached to your will.

Please sit down with an estate attorney to discuss whether there are any state requirements regarding how to specifically distribute your assets. (For example, if you leave your prized Lamborghini to your niece but it gets totaled before your death, your niece will inherit nothing if you don’t change your will.) Then make sure you reevaluate your will every couple of years to ensure it’s up to date and still reflects your wishes.

— Papa Oscar

Unsure Uncle: Congratulations on prevailing through your addiction disorder.

It’s your money, so the first question is whether you will derive a lot of satisfaction from being the bigger person. You can’t control whether they will recognize it or how they’ll think of you either way, so what would make you feel best?

Personally, I’d give a small amount to everyone (perhaps in a generation-skipping trust in hopes that their children will be better people). And I’d give larger amounts to the people who have shown you kindness over the long haul.

But another option is to give a substantial chunk — maybe the difference between the generous bequests and the minimal amounts — to a charity you believe in.

May you live long enough for all your relatives to reconcile.

— Skippy

Unsure Uncle: If these were your biological or adopted children, my answer might be different, because you’d have a more specific responsibility to them. But in this case, I think you are entitled to give (or not) what you want to the people you want, for your own reasons, whatever they may be. It’s okay to follow your heart.

I would suggest you do give specific small amounts to those you wish to disinherit (so it’s legally clear they were not accidentally overlooked). Or what about, for the kids who were unkind to you, giving the portion that would have been theirs to an appropriate charity in their honor? Perhaps supporting people affected by their prejudices, anti-bullying or anti-intolerance education, addiction recovery, etc.

It’s not always petty to make a point, and there might be a good long-term life lesson in it for them, which might be a gift they need even more.

— Marn

Unsure Uncle: It takes people time to disengage their own thoughts and feelings from their parents’ and to realize their own essential selves. My childhood was cruel, abusive, dehumanizing and filled with the acid of recriminatory hate speech from my mother and stepfather. I was the eldest sibling, and when I went off to college, I divorced myself from my other siblings and my mother — and even my grandmother, who was the kindest, gentlest, most loving and generous human being I’ve ever known.

Over time, I grew up. I realized I was still seeing things from the point of view of a kid who was taught over 18 years that nobody was worth loving and that the best way for an insecure person to “win” was to sabotage others. Awful. Purely awful. I am ashamed of the person I was at 18 and 19 and in my early 20s. I am eternally grateful that my grandmother (rest her soul) welcomed me right back into her heart when I came to know more about whom to love and whom to leave behind.

This may sound self-serving, but … before you disinherit your niblings, give yourself a chance to know them as fully realized adults, separate from their parents. And that means giving them time to develop their essential selves separate from their parents.

— MsSpentyouth

Unsure Uncle: Leave everyone a nominal amount. Then go on and give the nephews and nieces who have treated you well additional amounts. I would recommend going one step further and explaining why the nieces and nephews you’re giving more to deserve it because of their kindness toward you. Don’t list any examples of bad behavior by the others; instead, reinforce the behaviors that were kind, thoughtful and loving, and explain how they supported you in your life. Do good where good was done.

— Queen Solomon