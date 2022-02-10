Yesterday, as I was peering at the oxtails, a massive, boom-voiced butcher came up behind me and said, loudly, to my back, “So how's it going, lady? Finding what you need?”

With some difficulty — as my heart slowly resumed its normal pace, and I saw that he must have been addressing me because there was no one else around — I said, “You scared me.”

He grunted “Huh?” so I slid my mask down and repeated myself, and then he fumed at me while replenishing packets of ground round. I thought of wearing a DO NOT DISTURB sign on my back during my next shopping trip but, well, what should I have said?

A store employee asking if you need help is what is supposed to happen — taking it as an aspersion on your age, gender or ability is unfair.

That said, Miss Manners agrees that sneaking up on a customer with a meat cleaver is bound to cause misunderstandings. Expressing your surprise and discomfort was the correct response.

Dear Miss Manners: It happened again, and I’m at a loss! I love hosting — and by that, I mean planning a menu, complete with entree, beverages and desserts. However, guests insist on bringing something.

I always demur and tell them to bring only their appetite. That is consistently ignored, and I find myself making room for their “contribution,” often putting away some of my own food. This leaves me angry and insulted.

Please help me with a response that will reassure my guests that I truly have planned for their company.

“Thank you so much! We look forward to enjoying this,” as you stash it out of sight.

Miss Manners realizes that the pushier guests will insist you share it with your other guests, to which she recommends a tight smile and a firm explanation that everything for tonight's entertainment has already been provided.

Dear Miss Manners: Is it rude to invite guests to your home without running it by your spouse first?

A politician would, before answering, determine whether the person asking the question was the spouse issuing the invitation or the one improvising an unplanned-for meal.

Not having to worry about reelection, Miss Manners can instead answer honestly: yes. She does, however, recognize an exception for the unusual couple who can do so without giving offense because they know how the spouse feels — both about these particular surprise guests and about the alternative of a quiet evening.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.