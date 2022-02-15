His own dad moved away when he was a young kid and he worships him, which is why I think he feels so strongly. Honestly I suspect one of those situations in which the dad got to be the fun, mysterious parent whose attention was welcome whenever it showed up.

To clarify, Ben plans to get married before having kids and does not actively intend to live apart from his future children. Still, it’s a weird enough thing — and has come up often enough — that it bothers me. I’m pretty sure it’s at least a double standard, and that he thinks absent moms are a bad thing. Is it worth challenging him on this?

— Alarmed

Alarmed: Of course, yikes. Challenge all double standards.

But for the parenthood part, try “continue to talk about” vs. “challenge on.” It needn't be so absolute. A somewhat absent parent can be a good parent, but a good parent who is present is better for the kid, no? Except when kids need space to grow a bit, like with sleepaway camps or schools?

Plus, when the parent who is present is not a good one, then “presence” doesn't sound like so much of an asset.

On top of that, Ben seems to have a stockpile of unresolved stuff about Dad. Plus there's the whole uneasy possibility of pre-excusing an escape if it's all too much for him.

Anyway, there's a lot of nuance here to explore, so go for it. “I've noticed you bring this up a lot.”

Ask about the mom vs. dad part first, so if it comes out that he thinks a mother is worse for an absence than a father would be, you can skip the rest of the nuance exploration and take a pass on Ben. Because, wow.

I'd also keep an eye out for rigid thinking or a refusal to engage on any possibilities other than the ones he holds dear. On a few key concepts that's reasonable — murder is bad, for example — but otherwise it hints at an unwillingness to listen.

Readers' thoughts:

· Ben’s not poised to set a very high bar for himself. You presumably want a partner who is all in to begin with, wanting to give your children the absolute best in life. This will require time, money, commitment, energy — not someone stumbling at the starting line, theorizing about how little is acceptable to get away with.