No one else in line, nor any employee, said anything. He got called to the window, conducted his business, and proceeded to shout at me again as I was leaving.

How should one deal with such an aggressive person? I have the feeling that no matter what I said, it would not matter to him.

There are many reasons not to engage with people who shout at strangers in public, not the least of which is fear of how quickly such situations turn to violence. And as you point out, attempting to reason with him would have been futile.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, Miss Manners cannot help wishing that others in line had come forward, using their numbers as some protection, or that some postal authority had done so.

You, as the sole victim (was no one else wearing a mask?), need not feel deficient for having done nothing, which was the correct response. And you may be sure that any embarrassment others felt would not have been about you, but about themselves for feeling helpless.

Dear Miss Manners: My father died this year. He was loving to his immediate family and a few friends, but to many others, he was very abrasive and obnoxious. Additionally, our extended family is unhealthy and negative.

Story continues below advertisement

My father did not want a big to-do when he passed. My sisters and I chose to have a private service for only our spouses and children and my father's best friend, so that we may mourn our father's passing without having to deal with any unnecessary issues.

Advertisement

I'm being given the message by others that the decision is selfish, and that we are disrespecting his memory by not allowing an open service.

Are we, his immediate family, within our rights to have a private service? Or are other people correct in casting judgment?

Your question is whether outsiders are within their rights to berate the bereaved; no, they are not.

But Miss Manners has noted, when the pandemic contracted or suspended funerals, the emptiness felt by people who may be beyond that immediate family but nevertheless crave the opportunity to pay their respects. To see someone simply disappear feels even worse than if there is a ceremonial leave-taking, sad as that is.

Story continues below advertisement

So the response she would suggest you make to that unwarranted criticism is, “Well, we preferred a private service. But we would be interested to hear what you might have said about him if we had asked you to speak at a public funeral.”

Advertisement

This could provide a small outlet for their feelings, presumably following the rule against speaking evil of the dead. And if not, at least it would deflect them from going after you.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.