Feeling guilty

Feeling guilty: Sticking to a new boundary is never easy — so it’s important to remember why you set it in the first place.

You’ve been able to identify that when you get off the phone with your mom every day you feel bad. I’d encourage you to think this through a step further. Why does it make you feel bad? Is it because of something your mom says every time? Is it rooted in a history of the dynamic you two have? Is it because you generally struggle with setting micro-boundaries for when you are free, and feel resentment when you want to be spending your time differently? Or is it something else?

It also sounds like you may be assuming your mom is upset. If you haven’t yet had an honest conversation about why you set the boundary, that may be a first step. It will not only give you space to communicate what you’re feeling, but it can also let your mom respond and tell you how she actually feels. By modeling and inviting honesty into the relationship, you might save yourself the heartache of trying to mind-read, and prevent yourself from having negative feelings about a reaction that may not even be true.

Remember: Just because you feel guilty doesn’t mean you are guilty. Maintaining this boundary might feel new and uncomfortable and wrong, but it does not mean it is wrong. Your mom is allowed to be disappointed by your boundary, and you are also allowed to stick by it.