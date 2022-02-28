I know he hates running so I suggested we do other things together, like going to the gym, walking, biking, hiking, softball, you name it. Nothing has worked. When I point out that he doesn’t really know how “healthy” he is since he never gets a physical, and flat out refuses to do so, he says there is no reason to go to the doctor if he isn’t sick. I’m stuck since I don’t want to fight about this or be a nag, but I am afraid he is not going to be with me when we grow old. What can I do?

— Stuck

Stuck: Nothing.

Except, maybe, stand back and “wow” with me over “he says that working out is for fat people who need to lose weight.”

What the what.

The part about your pregnancy weight loss is your own speculation so I'll leave it alone, but I have my suspicions.

Anyway.

I say “nothing” because you have made your point and he has “flat out” chosen his worldview over yours. Science, shmience, right? He’s shunning doctors and preventive medicine, scoffing at exercise, insulting people who do it. That’s not just a distaste for running and broccoli. That’s the visible tip of an entrenched values system.

And while I am sympathetic to your desire to have his companionship when you are old, you can only state your preference, live your example, invite him to join you, and carry on.

After that, it's a crap shoot.

And it would be anyway even if he embraced fitness. He could still get sick or hurt, as could you.

Plus, if your response to his intransigence is to quit forcing the issue — fitness or whatever else — then I expect you will be happier. At least, you'll be much less stressed than if you kept worrying and strategizing ways to change his mind, a perfect recipe for eternal frustration.

So prepare as well as you can, and be as flexible as you can about whatever outcomes you get. With the preparation side, you're apparently on your own, but the rest still applies.

Re: Stuck: Wow, Carolyn, I am surprised at your answer. Years ago, my husband was shocked to find through bloodwork that he had heart issues that could be changed by diet and exercise. He sort of blew it off. I was furious and I told him he owed it to our marriage to do what was necessary to stay around for me and our children, and if he didn’t, I couldn’t stay married to him. He heard me.

— Anonymous