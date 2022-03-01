I am still irritated, for these reasons: 1. By inviting them to dinner, we implicitly agreed to feed them, not their dog. 2. A statement like, “This steak was very good, but I cannot eat it all; is it okay if I take it home for lunch tomorrow?” would have been acceptable. 3. My wife and I have our own dog, who would have enjoyed the leftover steak.
My wife does not condone my reasons for finding our guest's statement irritating. She believes that once the food is on a guest's plate, it is the guest's to do with as he or she wishes.
Who has dibs on leftover steak? If the leftovers are the guest’s, is it appropriate for the guest to state that it will become dog food? Does the concept of a “doggy bag” exist outside of restaurants?
Yes, it exists as a euphemism. Apparently, you would feel better knowing that the lady planned to eat it herself, which may well have been the case. That is the understanding at restaurants, where the food has been bought by the customer.
But after the holiday season, where fighting over leftovers seems to have become a major social sport, Miss Manners refuses to continue with issues concerning food left on individual plates. Please consider that having specifically given this food to your guest, you have no further interest in its destination.
Dear Miss Manners: My husband and I are moving to a small, charming city very popular with tourists. In the past, we have hosted guests in our small condo there, and we expect to continue welcoming visitors to our slightly larger home. As we will now be locals, I plan to get involved in organizations and activities.
When we have guests, is it permissible for me to encourage them to do some activities on their own? We would provide them with a car, and spend part of every day with them, but now that we will no longer be visitors ourselves, I’d rather encourage our guests to be more independent. Is there a way to do that without being rude?
It may not have occurred to you, but Miss Manners assures you that even the most grateful guests wonder how they can have some time on their own without seeming rude to their hosts.
It is up to you, as hosts, to set the schedule, explaining when you have time to be with them, and asking if they want suggestions about what to do in their free time.
©2022 by Judith Martin