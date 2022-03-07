Story continues below advertisement

How do I make sure she doesn’t start placing too much emphasis on her looks?

Annapolis: That list you provide is effective in showing the pervasiveness of the message your daughter is getting.

By providing it, you show you’ve made the connection that pervasiveness is persuasion; you’re not worried that one person said she was beautiful, you’re worried that the message gets reinforced daily.

That’s exactly the way to view your job now, of delivering the message that her true value lies within: You can’t just say it. You have to find a delivery method that has built into it the same credibility, consistency and thereby the same reinforcement of the message that you’re hoping to balance out.

It starts with you. She will watch you eat, shop, dress, give, take, and interact with peers, superiors, inferiors. Live your blueprint for her. Don’t lecture about inner goodness, either. Model it, enable it, encourage it, praise it. For example, choose institutions for her that reinforce the values you hope she’ll eventually internalize. Give her age-appropriate duties at home to show that anyone who receives must also contribute. Skew your outings toward giving (a standing charity gig) vs. receiving (shopping). To the extent you can, direct her sportiness to shared-glory sports vs. diva-makers. Lean gender-neutral and away from stereotypes. Cultivate strength.

Also, don’t hold her less accountable — or more — based on appearance. Neither dwell on her beauty nor deny it. (You’d almost think, by the way, that we’re talking about a disfigurement.) Find a way to be as comfortable with her beauty as you want her to be someday.

As she gets older, give her ownership of her looks by not fussing over her hair/makeup/clothing decisions, within obvious boundaries, and let any luxuries come from her allowance money.

In general and in all things, privilege is earned, period, by good behavior, period. Forge that connection in her, and that will become her currency, not her looks.

You can’t get strangers to help you lay that foundation — the world gawks, it can’t help itself — but you can ask the grandmas and certainly the teachers to. Be firm, be persuasive. It’s your responsibility either to enlighten them or to intervene as you deem necessary (as you did with the casting call) to limit the damage they do by not getting it.