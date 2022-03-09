— J.

J.: Not much. As a strategy it may feel inadequate, but it does work, since your ex will never be able to use the kids as her mouthpiece as long as you decline to listen.

The shortcoming with this approach is that it treats only the symptom, and still leaves your kids on the phone prepped to talk about things their mother should never have shared. But since the disease won’t go away until the ex chooses to stop using her kids as a shield, it’s one you mostly can’t treat on your own.

Mostly. You can, on your end, make a conscious, sustained, herculean effort to keep your conversations with your ex from turning into disagreements. Not to suggest you aren’t already doing this; just that it’s the “anything else” you can do.

That is, besides hold your breath till your kids are 29 and 27, and able to see that you really did look out for them.

Hi, Carolyn: How do people make relationships work when one person wants more than the other? I’ve been in a relationship for almost two years with a man I love very much. The first year or so was great, but now I want more and he either doesn’t want more or can’t give more right now. We see each other only on weekends because of his schedule, and it always seems to be on his terms. He’s taking night classes toward his MBA and working full time, and I get what time is left after he’s finished with his stressful week. I feel needy and he feels guilty for not giving me what I want.

Advertisement

— Seattle

Seattle: So which is it? He won’t give more, or can’t? The whole answer is in that distinction.

If he can’t fit you into his life any more than he has, then please see that and stop torturing both of you with unreasonable expectations.

If he can fit you into his life more but won’t, then please see that and stop torturing both of you with unreasonable expectations.