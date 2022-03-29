I said, “I do remember you, but it’s been several years, and I am sorry I did not recognize you.”

She immediately denied it had been that long and continued in the same vein of berating me. I apologized again and moved away. I did not mean to offend, but I truly did not recognize her. I have never had more than a “Hello, how are you” relationship with her.

How should I have handled this differently?

Forget her. Wait, you already did.

Not that Miss Manners is blaming you. People who purport to test you about their identity deserve to be forgotten.

If this sounds as if Miss Manners would countenance snubbing, she assures you that you were required to handle this politely, as you did. You were not required to grovel.

Dear Miss Manners: After several years filled with tragedies and the deaths of loved ones, I found some comfort in the structure and energy boost of exercise routines and am subsequently slimmer and fitter.

But I’ve been taken off-guard by the comments of others. Women see me and announce “You’re so skinny!” — often saying it repeatedly. One woman at a party loudly stated it upon my arrival, again mid-party, and again when I was leaving.

While it would be easy to assume that it’s intended as a compliment, that’s not what the tone of voice and facial expressions indicate. I have no idea how to respond and find myself fumbling for excuses, as though I’ve done something requiring justification. What to do?

What not to do: Discuss this.

Miss Manners promises you that it can only lead to such silliness as claims of admiration and envy and perhaps even pleas for magic diet tricks. You could brush it off with an unenthusiastic “Thank you” or a mirthless smile. Or you could simply reply, “Am I” — without making it sound like a question.

Dear Miss Manners: My daughter is planning a destination wedding, and I’m conflicted about inviting friends and relatives who are very unlikely to attend. (Attending will require the expense of a non-direct airline flight, car rental and lodging.)

These are friends and relatives I most certainly would have invited had the wedding been local. I’m torn between wanting them to know I would have liked them there to celebrate with us (the wedding location not having been our choice), and not wanting them to feel obligated to send a gift or incur major costs to attend.

What is considered good wedding invite etiquette?

The proper way to compile a wedding guest list is to invite those whom you believe have an interest in attending — but not to anticipate their responses. If attending will be difficult for some, Miss Manners trusts that they will decline.

