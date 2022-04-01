I feel guilty that I am having these snide thoughts — these people are perfectly nice and have done nothing wrong to me personally. I don’t want to be the kind of person who harbors grudges and stays bitter over these things. How do I move on, so I can stop feeling so miserable?

— Feeling Overlooked

Feeling Overlooked: Could be worse! They could succeed!

Still, I'm not sure there is a cure for watching someone prove you should have gotten their job.

Schadenfreude leaves a guilty aftertaste, as you rightly point out. Dammit.

Corrections — where they say “oops” and hand the job to you after all — are rare, if not unicorns.

Reframing is a great option when your life takes a rewarding turn after a rejection, allowing you to credit the rejection for making the good thing possible. But it is a bit like waiting for your life to happen.

Averting your eyes is a strong, underrated approach — I get so few chances to counsel denial! — but only when used sparingly. Leaving everywhere puts you nowhere.

Logic, maybe? I'm all for it: It's true that you don't know, can't know, whether you deserved the job equally or wanted it more, or would have done it better, worked as hard, or appreciated it more. It's also true that selective positions generally could be filled many times over by qualified candidates, so someone deserving almost always goes home empty-handed, you included. It's true that people choosing candidates are flawed and can make mistakes. It's true that accepting this and moving on and remaining open to new opportunities is the only way to live fully and not go nuts. And win one eventually. Yay logic. But now try to tell your feelings how great logic is.

Time and maturity are cures since they ease both competitiveness and the disappointment of losing, but if, “You'll feel better in a few decades,” is the only cure, then there is no cure.

Creating your niche, then owning it? Yes!! Also slow.

So I have this: If you can't beat it, dilute it.

When your nagging disappointments and the next competition are all you have, they’re all you think about. When you have other pursuits besides competitive work/school, however, ones that aren’t subject to judges or a selection committee or aimed at a prize — when they’re entirely your own — then your life will have less room for these disappointments to settle in.