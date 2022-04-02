Story continues below advertisement

David said he was just curious about all the different options, which I believe is genuine — he really is somehow interested in everything! — but he doesn’t know when to ask questions and when he should just listen. This is just one example, but he does this with me and others, too.

Am I out of line to suggest he sometimes hold back, wait until they are finished, and then ask himself whether they want advice and to delve deeper or just sympathy, since in his mind he is just interested? Or do you have suggestions for how he can tell whether to ask questions or wait?

— Listen or Ask?

Listen or Ask?: You are not out of line to say to David, when he starts asking you all of his problem-solvey questions: “Thanks for trying to help, but I’d prefer that you just listen right now as I figure this out myself.”

But you are out of line in trying to coach him through his conversations with other people, unless he has asked you to do that for him. If his mother doesn't like his way of grilling her, then she can tell him that herself.

I hope you both have a good eye for irony.

Re: Listen or Ask? I agree it may be out of line to coach the husband through conversations with other people, but if I am doing something that grates on others, I would love for someone close to me to give me a gentle heads up.

— Anonymous

Anonymous: Yes, I’m with you there.

So tell them, please, that you welcome constructive criticism. Notify the people closest to you that you want them to be your source of a “gentle heads up” when you’re alienating people in ways you may not intend. In both cases, saying what we want is so much better than expecting others to read our minds.

Hello, Carolyn! My girlfriend and I decided we want to get married. Yay! I’d simply planned to propose sometime soon. However, my family asked if I’ve talked with her parents to ask for “permission.” I hadn’t planned to. We’re adults, make responsible decisions, have been together for years, and (mostly) it’s our life and her answer to give. But they are also traditional, so I think asking for a blessing satisfies our convictions and avoids creating a sore spot. What should I be considering?

— Proposing

Proposing: Theme day!

Ask your girlfriend what she wants to do. Her parents, her call.