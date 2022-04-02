My daughter and son-in-law come into the den and sit down.

My daughter says to me, “Mom, Buck wants to watch the news!” I’m like, “What? I am watching this show!” She says, “Well, Buck wants to watch the news!” My grandson then says, “We always watch the news.” I’m like, “But this show is almost over!”

They go scurrying about, my daughter into the kitchen, my son-in-law and grandsons walking past me to go outside. My son-in-law says, “You can watch the TV.” I was like, “Oh hell no, not now!” I went into the kitchen, flabbergasted!

My daughter then says to me, “Maybe you should just leave.” Flabbergasted again, I said, “Yeah, I guess I should.”

Yesterday was over a year since that happened. I have gone over at Christmastime and put their presents on the stoop. I have sent birthday cards with “I love you” notes. I sent birthday presents. Nothing from them.

I texted her and said I wanted to put an end to the silence. I have gotten angry with them in the past for disrespecting me, as well, and I brought it up in my text. She stated that they just don’t want to be around me because they don’t know when I’m going to drop a ball. I told her I will drop a ball when I am disrespected.

Should I not demand respect from my children? Should I have gotten upset over the TV? I’m over it!

Are you?! Miss Manners has her doubts.

Despite the exclamation points, it seems clear to Miss Manners that once your feelings were known, your family quickly surrendered the TV. It is you who then refused their kindness and made it into an issue of respect.

Not being familiar with any previous patterns of dropping balls — or bombs — Miss Manners nevertheless feels inclined to believe your daughter. She urges you to check your definition of “disrespect” and distinguish it from “compromise.” Employing the latter will go a long way toward maintaining family harmony.

Dear Miss Manners: I have a genuinely kind co-worker who constantly talks over my sentences. Not surprisingly, she also doesn’t listen to what I am able to say.

Could you give me a Miss Manners-y idea for what to say or do in these situations?

Stop talking. At least while your colleague is speaking simultaneously. Eventually, Miss Manners assumes, she will realize that you are staring at her silently. If she asks you why, you may say, “You seemed so excited and I didn’t want to talk over you.”

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice.