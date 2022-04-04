Regardless, do I owe them an apology on my way out for the embarrassment they likely incurred?

Avoiding eye contact and making a quick exit are the chief requirements in this awkward situation, so Miss Manners was about to commend you.

Story continues below advertisement

But why do you grudge tossing off a quick apology? That person was discomforted by your entrance. Yes, it would have been prudent to lock the door. But it would have been prudent of you to knock.

Advertisement

Dear Miss Manners: We’ve lived in our house for 17 years and the neighbors behind us have always been renters. I’ve only met the owner once, when our mutual fence blew over in a windstorm. He set up a contractor to replace the fence and I offered to pay for half of it, which he declined.

The problem is, there's an apple tree that was planted too close to the property line before we moved in. This tree has never been properly pruned by an arborist, the renters or the landlord. Every year when the apples ripen, approximately 50 to 75 apples drop on our side of the fence for several weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

I go out every day and throw the apples back over the fence so my dog doesn’t eat them. These apples also bring unwanted raccoons and porcupines to our yard, both of which could be harmful to our dog. Is it petty of me to throw the apples back over the fence?

Advertisement

Don’t you like apple pie? Or apple fritters? Or apple dumplings? If not, why not speak to the owner — whom you know, from that one encounter, to be gracious?

Miss Manners would strongly suggest politely alerting the renters to the problem. Pitching apples over the fence can easily be interpreted as a hostile act, even if you first check to see that there is no danger of hitting anyone. You do check, don't you?

Story continues below advertisement

Dear Miss Manners: When did we start answering “Is it too late to visit?” with “Of course, come on over?”

That now-common answer makes no logical sense: “Of course it is too late” is not the intended response. The logical answer should be “Not at all, come on over,” or something similar. But I see this “Of course” answer regularly in books and in person.

More likely, the answer should be, “Well, it is a bit late, but I’d love to see you some other time.” However, many people cannot say no.

Advertisement

And you are not even satisfied with the way they say yes. Miss Manners presumes that the phrase that offends you is actually elliptical for “Of course (it’s not too late); come on over.” Anyway, she forgives them because it is late, and you woke them up.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com. You can also follow her @RealMissManners.