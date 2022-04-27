Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

Dear Carolyn: I was supposed to get married in May 2020, which was obviously delayed thanks to covid. My now-husband and I delayed the wedding party to this May, but got married with just our parents present in March 2021, as both our fathers got cancer and we wanted to make sure they could see us get married.

My father-in-law has since passed, as have my grandmother and his uncle (both sudden and unexpected). Our upcoming wedding party is the first family gathering on my side in many years due to covid precautions; we haven't had my grandmother's funeral yet. It's the first on my husband's side in many years that isn't a funeral.

Any suggestions on how to respectfully acknowledge all the loss without being a huge bummer, and not sulk or dwell on the fact that if we had been able to have our original wedding, a bunch of our family would be alive and healthy?

— Anonymous

Anonymous: You’ve been through: disappointing changes of plans, then life-threatening illnesses, then another change of plans, rushed this time, then a series of deaths in the family, some shocking and all painful, and all of this amid extended separations from family — and you got married somewhere in there, with plans for a celebration in May.

I don’t think you need any advice from me on how to be resilient.

And that’s really what your question is about. The way you weave these painful threads in among the joyous ones at your wedding is to raise a glass to the people no longer with you — and then toast the resiliency of your families, the persistence of your desire to celebrate with the people you love, the hope and history you bring to your future together, and the stamina of love itself.

But for the pandemic, yes, you would have had everyone at your wedding. That “what if” won’t go away no matter how badly you want it to. It has a place in your story, though, too. You see the what-if, feel it, rage at it even — then return to what-is.

There also is no perfect event. There is no might-have-been. If you’d had your 2020 wedding instead of a 2020 pandemic, then, warm memories notwithstanding, you still wouldn’t have savored everyone’s presence the way your hindsight embraces the idea of it now. Couldn’t have, not knowing what was to come.

You and your husband may well have regretted, upon news of these deaths, how little time you shared at your wedding. (Because what couple has time at their wedding.)

Not that there's anything wrong with letting your mind drift when it asks to. What we grieve is who we are. And, naming and feeling the pain are how we heal. You are still reordering your world and your heart around your new reality.

Not only is it okay to celebrate your wedding while this difficult work is still in progress, but I’d also argue it’s only fitting. What better time to honor beloved family than when you’re carrying the family forward — in the surviving members’ long, long awaited presence. Toast, hug, weep, dance. What real choice do we have?

