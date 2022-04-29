Perspective

Placeholder while article actions load

Dear Carolyn: My husband hates our daughter-in-law and bad-mouths her to the rest of the family. He thinks she is ugly, lazy and was spoiled by her parents. Our son is well aware of this, and it has made a rocky relationship with his dad even worse. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Fortunately, I have a good relationship with our daughter-in-law and the grandkids, but this rift in the family is tearing at my heart. I have tried to get my husband to at least behave in a civil, respectful manner, to no avail. He literally doesn’t want to see her even if it means not seeing our son and grandkids. Is there anything to be done?

— Torn

Torn: What is wrong with your husband?

I’d be asking the same about your daughter-in-law if he found her cruel, abusive, negligent — because then it wouldn’t be bad-mouthing, it would be sounding the alarm.

But, ugly? Is he serious?

Are you?

I have to ask. There is no defense for “ugly,” or for his refusal to be civil or discreet.

Therefore, by remaining “torn” — as if there are two legitimate sides — you are complicit in your husband’s indefensible behavior. The only principled choice is to stand fully by your daughter-in-law, and therefore your son.

You see your son and his family without your husband, obviously, ever after. But that is not enough.

What you do next depends on the answer to the opening question: What is wrong with your husband? Has he shown such hatred and contempt historically in other ways? Say, perhaps, that “rocky relationship” with your son? Has he cowed you into playing peacemaker instead of standing up for what’s right by standing up to him?

If so, then you're overdue to examine the person you married, the emotional weave of the marriage, where you fit into it, where you might go from here, and where you'd be safe. Counseling solo for that. (Resource link below.)

If this is new or intensifying, then has he shown other signs of cognitive change or impairment? A full medical work-up for that, if he'll cooperate.

If instead — I'm reaching here — you mischaracterized things, and you agree with your husband that your daughter-in-law is some kind of monster, and you merely wish he'd play nice about it like you, then he's still a significant part of the problem. Remaining civilly engaged and involved is the best way to help your son and grandkids feel safe and supported.

Upshot: Your husband's actions are simply not how emotionally sound adults behave. Even emotionally sound adults who can't bear even the sight of their daughters-in-law.

So the problem isn’t your son’s wife, it’s not the “rift,” it’s your spouse. Which means staying in the marriage is your problem — especially if you’re afraid. Therapists are in short supply but you have www.thehotline.org to lean on and other ideas on my resource page. Again, counseling solo to start. If not for you, then go for your son.

Dear Carolyn: When I think of an old friend or colleague I’ve lost touch with, I’ll reach out via email or social media. Once we’ve established a dialogue I’ll suggest getting together. From some I’ve gotten apparent interest, then no follow-up. What’s the etiquette? I’ve tried suggesting dates to meet, but no solid commitment. Is there an acceptable amount of time to wait before reaching out again, or is the silence really the answer?

— Old Friend

Old Friend: The silence is the answer. But don’t be deterred from reaching out to others, even if nothing pans out. We’ve been through a lot. Respectfully made, these efforts are a gift.

