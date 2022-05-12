I know we don’t need to make a decision yet, but I’m leaning to Ninth Grader’s position — why have the Best Room sit empty? And it’s fair that she gets Best Room for at least some of the time she lives here. Thoughts?
— Anonymous
Anonymous: Oh good, an easy one. Yes, bounce the senior this summer. Or sooner, so she can shift her impression of her new room well before she leaves? Give her that option: Switch right when this school year ends or switch in mid-July. Just don’t wait till summer’s end, too much going on as she gets ready to leave.
Readers’ thoughts:
· Maybe the senior could get some money to decorate or something? Leaving for college can be emotionally hard so having an extra nice, albeit smaller, place in the home might be nice.
· Please work with both girls to make the transition smooth. I still remember coming home freshman year to find all My Stuff moved from “my” room and unceremoniously crammed into a tiny upstairs bedroom.
· And please be mindful of how birth order has played into That’s Just How Things Are. I’m the youngest, and I got the short end of a lot of things, including the Crap Room. I get that your oldest had this room when she was 3, but did anyone ever consider changing up that arrangement before her moving out? No wonder she’s so attached to it. You say it’s not a fight, and maybe it’s not. But assigning things based on birth order is a no-brainer for everyone except the person who gets screwed, who is always a party of one.
Hi Carolyn: Our three kids (5 to 9) have been asking for a dog. It’s starting to feel like the right time.
There’s one “complication”: one of the children next door, one of the only two children with whom my kids play, is allergic to dogs. I hate the thought of a child not being able to come in our house, especially when we’d be getting a dog after knowing that. It’s not a minor allergy.
I know our kids may not always be close, and I hate for my kids to miss out on having a dog, but it feels exclusionary and heartbreaking to me. Am I overthinking this? I really don’t want to ask the parents if there are certain types of dogs that would work because it feels like that’s shifting the burden of the decision onto them, but perhaps I should.
— Overthinking?
Overthinking?: Absolutely do talk to the neighbors. You’re not asking them for permission, just doing your homework in a kind and inclusive way. Find out if any breeds or treatments would work. And if the answer is no, then I would seriously consider postponing. And I’m a dog person.
More from Carolyn Hax
From the archive:
I gave her a room and now she wants some distance
Uh-oh, it’s time for the ‘as long as we’re being honest’ conversation
Friend’s words said over coffee are hard to swallow
The upstairs apartment comes with a din
Is it a social flaw or a moral flaw?
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent Q&A here. The next chat is May 13.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.