Carolyn Hax: 25 columns for 25 years (and one to grow on)

A 35-year-old writes in with a “ridiculous” question: After they “bombed” out of college as a freshman, they now want to go back and get their undergraduate degree. Where do they start? A reader recommended this column because it contains “probably my favorite [Hax] quote overall and I keep coming back to it. It helps give me strength to take that chance … whatever it is: 'In other words, risk ridicule and rejection. If you lack the nerve even to try, consider this. When you recognize that someone is willing to risk looking stupid, how do you see him — as pathetic and stupid, or brave? And if you get ridiculed for making an effort, who’s the jerk — you or the person who mocks you?’ ”