Carolyn Hax: 25 columns for 25 years (and one to grow on)

1997: Boyfriend feels unsupported amid trauma, wants ‘hiatus’
A man decides to take a break from his relationship because his partner wasn’t there to comfort him after a “traumatic” accident. His partner feels “judged” — his friends weren’t there, either, but they’re still friends — and thinks “one or two incidents can’t erase the good times we had before.”
1998: Of everything that could scare us, we choose … rejection?
Carolyn gives advice to a letter-writer who “can’t muster enough courage to ask out” a guy after several conversations. A reader who recommended this column wrote, “This came out just as I was starting college. My mom photocopied it and gave it to me on move-in day, and I’ve gone back to it over the years when I’ve needed the courage to put myself out there.”
1999: You want to date your office cube-mate. Now what?
An office dating dilemma stymies a letter-writer in this column from 1999. The problem: two colleagues, some flirty banter and the terror of confronting their feelings for each other. “I wouldn’t date anyone if I could date him,” says the letter-writer, but, “I’d feel like a fool if he rejected me because he sits RIGHT NEXT TO ME.” Should they confess their feelings? Change jobs?
2000: Imagine that — journal-snooping turns up unpleasant things
A college student looking for positive feedback about their relationship snoops in a girlfriend’s journal, finds pretty much the opposite, and now doesn’t “know what to believe.” Read all the way to the end of this column for a twist about a friend with a “Ross” and “Rachel” problem.
2001: He’s ready to start dating ‘decent women’ again
After taking time post-breakup to get to know himself better, this letter-writer is ready to start dating again. One problem: He says it’s “virtually impossible to meet decent women who are not looking to play games.” Can you guess Carolyn’s recommendation?
2002: What is love? Good question.
What is love? Is it patient and kind? Never having to say you’re sorry? Never-ending? Can you really only find it when you stop looking? These are questions countless readers have asked over the years, and as Carolyn points out in this column, the answers are both simple and complicated.
2003: Mom has ‘horrified reaction’ to daughter’s pregnancy news
A 23-year-old writes in after her mother’s reaction to her pregnancy announcement was, “What?! You’re too young to raise a child! And how in the world are you going to pay for everything? This is a big mistake.” This was a child she and her husband planned, and she’s disappointed her mom never seems to have a supportive response to her big news.
2004: Fiancee wants groomsman out over ‘scraggly’ beard
Questions about weddings have been popular parts of the column over the years (see: the Wedding Hootenanny). A groom writes in after his fiancee refuses to include one of the groomsmen in their wedding party just because he won’t shave his facial hair. The groom is afraid “this is an early exhibition of control-freakishness” and wants to know if he should postpone the wedding.
2005: Self-conscious 35-year-old wants to try college again
A 35-year-old writes in with a “ridiculous” question: After they “bombed” out of college as a freshman, they now want to go back and get their undergraduate degree. Where do they start? A reader recommended this column because it contains “probably my favorite [Hax] quote overall and I keep coming back to it. It helps give me strength to take that chance … whatever it is: 'In other words, risk ridicule and rejection. If you lack the nerve even to try, consider this. When you recognize that someone is willing to risk looking stupid, how do you see him — as pathetic and stupid, or brave? And if you get ridiculed for making an effort, who’s the jerk — you or the person who mocks you?’ ”
2006: Boyfriend’s introduction to family ends in an ambulance
This one’s a doozy. The letter-writer brought a new boyfriend home to meet the family, warning them that he (5 feet 6 inches and 30 years old) “was small and looked young.” The family “immediately started to tease and play jokes on him” and he tolerated it for a day before asking them to stop. Spoiler alert: They didn’t. A reader recommended this column because of “the contrast between the [letter-writer]’s assertion that her BF was her soul mate (immortalized in the phrase ‘Yet, he is my soul mate’) despite his small stature and her total unwillingness to hold her family responsible for their bullying.”
2007: ‘What do stay-at-home moms do all day?’
The friend of a mom who stays at home with her baby is frustrated by a lack of communication and writes in asking, “What do stay-at-home moms do all day?” A reader wrote in her recommendation of this column, “As a new mother, this column spoke to my soul. Carolyn was able to capture the honor and travail of spending 24/7 with young children so well. I clipped the column and have sent it to childless friends or to other new moms in the years since.”
2008: Is this ‘The One’? A checklist.
After a reader asks Carolyn for a checklist to help understand if their boyfriend is “The One,” she offers up a rundown of what to look for in a relationship. A reader who recommended this column wrote, “So clear, so true, checklist of the keys to a healthy relationship with ‘The One.’ ”
2009: New parents are ashamed to realize that ‘parenthood is not for us’
A couple with an 8-month-old baby write in because they’ve learned “that parenthood is not for us” and feel ashamed and lost. Carolyn wrote in her response, “Out of almost 12 years’ worth of letters, this might be one of the most heartbreaking — and bravest. I can’t tell you how many people want to hold your baby right now and not let go.”
2010: She’s upset about a pest, and it’s not the bedbugs
Carolyn responds to an upset mother whose daughter-in-law refused to stay at her house while visiting — after finding bedbugs in the home. From the letter-writer: “Our relationship with her is significantly impaired, and she wants me to tell her she did the right thing. I think she overreacted. Should I just chalk this up to normal in-law conflict and expect time to heal the wounds, or does this portend more trouble down the road?”
2011: He left his wife, but wants to watch baby’s delivery
A pregnant woman writes in for advice after her husband, who recently left her to be with his new girlfriend, asks to be in the delivery room when she gives birth. Carolyn draws a firm line in her response: “You have the right to decide who supports you in the delivery room. You have the right to tell your husband he’s a source of stress, which is bad for labor. If he thinks that’s unfair, then he shouldn’t have cheated and left.”
2012: Understanding a ‘lone wolf’ girlfriend
A man writes in asking about his “self-reliant” girlfriend, who has “a lack of ability, or interest, in maintaining many close friendships or ties with family.” Are their values too different to make their relationship work? The reader who recommended the column wrote, “It was such a compassionate answer that still called the [letter-writer] out on his unconscious bias. As a fellow lone wolf, I loved seeing that being addressed as a difference rather than a deficit.”
2013: Defining one’s best self
The question that leads this column is very simple, but gets to something a lot of letter-writers struggle with: “You often talk about a ‘best self’ and the ways people should either live that themselves or permit others to do so. I can guess what a best self might be, but I wonder what your workaday definition is?”
2014: ‘Very difficult’ expectant mother seen as no bundle of joy
A frustrated mom writes in with a problem: Her “difficult” sister-in-law is pregnant, but waited to tell her the news and wouldn’t let her tell her sons right away or post about it on Facebook. “What do I say to her to let her know how rude and selfish she’s being?” she asks.
2015: Everybody’s getting a nose job. What’s the big deal?
A letter-writer suggests to his brother that his 13-year-old daughter, who is “tiny and has a big nose,” should get cosmetic surgery. His brother was offended by this and now they’re not talking. Was he wrong to recommend she have surgery?
2016: Fiance ‘throwing away’ his degree, wants to be a carpenter
An engaged man considers turning down a job opportunity in finance to become a carpenter instead. His betrothed is considering walking away from their relationship, because “I think he is being really selfish given the long-term prospects.”
2017: First step to making amends with neighbor is a long-overdue apology
This column addresses a letter-writer who wants to make amends with a “distant neighbor,” after a parking dispute escalates and her husband reports the neighbor’s dog to animal control. A reader who recommended this column wrote, “I love CH’s smack down of the [letter-writer].”
2018: Arrogance about food allergy poisons their relationship
Multiple readers recommended this column, where the letter-writer’s pseudonym pretty accurately describes the situation: “My Mom Poisoned My Girlfriend.” The letter writer wants to know how to save his relationship after his mom served his girlfriend an allergen to “prove [her] allergy was fake.”
2019: Why a daughter-in-law might skip the family ‘circus’
A mother-in-law writes in, frustrated that her son and daughter-in-law, who she calls “selfish at times” and “self-centered,” don’t want to attend family gatherings. A reader recommended this column: “I’m a teacher and I use this column in a lesson about interpretation, diction, narrative structure and use of details. I have my students read the letter, answer questions, read Carolyn’s reply, and then we see how many change their minds about the situation.”
2020: Which in-law is out of line?
In the most-read column of 2020, grandparents consider funding a college savings account for their grandchild at their son’s request. They note they haven’t spent much time with their 3-year-old grandchild because they were told it’s “inconvenient” for them to visit, but say their daughter-in-law’s family “just seems to show up and everything is fine.”
2021: Demanding a paternity test without cause fails the good-husband test
A woman writes in concerned that her husband wants paternity tests for all of their future children, because “it’s not ‘fair’ that a mother always knows the baby is hers while the father can never be 100 percent sure.” She’s pregnant but hasn’t told him yet and doesn’t know what to do.
2022: Couple agreed to be ‘productive’ during pandemic but only one followed through
While 2022 marks the 25th anniversary of the column, the columns themselves span 26 calendar years. Setting the tone for the next 25 years, we have the story of Mr. Productivity, who first wrote into a live chat about marriage trouble during the pandemic. Start with the column below, then read the first update here and don’t miss the final update here.
