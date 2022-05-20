Join Carolyn Hax and cartoonist Nick Galifianakis for a special chat May 20 for the 25th anniversary of her column. Have a favorite column, cartoon, story or piece of advice from over the years? Submit it below.
Submit your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submissions are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself. To reply to other posts, simply include ‘re:’ or ‘to’ the topic in the subject line of your post.
We’re making it easier for you never to miss one of these Friday chats. Sign up here to receive an email right as the chat is about to start.
Are you having trouble loading the Q&A? Certain secured Internet networks and virtual private networks block the chat. Please contact your Internet provider or your employer’s technical support team. Unfortunately, it’s not an issue we can resolve.
For other problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.
More from Carolyn Hax
From the archive:
I gave her a room and now she wants some distance
Uh-oh, it’s time for the ‘as long as we’re being honest’ conversation
Friend’s words said over coffee are hard to swallow
The upstairs apartment comes with a din
Is it a social flaw or a moral flaw?
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent Q&A here. The next chat is May 13.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.