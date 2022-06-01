Placeholder while article actions load

We asked readers to channel their inner Carolyn Hax and answer this question. Some of the best responses are below. Dear Carolyn: I had a baby-having plan fall apart during the pandemic, and I am actually quite okay with the situation. My life is enjoyable as-is. But my sister was not going to have kids, ever, and I was my mom’s only shot at grandparenthood. She’s never pressured me or anything but I know she is sad about it and it’s breaking my heart a little. She’s a sweetheart and would be a wonderful grandma. Any tips for dealing with this sadness? On the one hand I want to apologize, but I also don’t feel like an apology is what is required? Any ideas?

— Anonymous

Anonymous: As the mother of five adult children I certainly expected that I would someday be a grandmother, but it looks less and less like that’s going to happen. Does that make me sad? I’d be lying if I said no. But what’s more important is that my adult children make lives for themselves that make them happy, not me. I’ve told them the traditional path — get out of school, get a job, get a car, get a house, get a spouse, have kids — is someone else’s rules and they don’t have to follow them. They need to create the path that is best for them. I will fill my need for baby cuddles in some other way; maybe I’ll volunteer, maybe I’ll get a puppy. But it’s not my kids’ responsibility to fill that need for me, it’s mine. My hope for my kids is that they build a life that makes them happy, no apology necessary.

— Dee

Anonymous: I was in the exact same position, except without a sibling to hold out other hopes. I loved my mom and thought she was one of the better moms in recorded history, so I knew she would be a great grandmother. At some point though, we just agreed that she could spend her wonderfulness on volunteer work and more distant family kids, and it all worked out. I also made absolutely sure that some of the energy I would’ve spent on kids went to her and her declining years, which we both greatly enjoyed. If your mother is agreeable, look around for other kids in your orbit that she could be wonderful to! Mine, for example, loved to read to kids and was great at it.

— JD

Anonymous: I love my grandkids, I love my neighbor kids, I love the kids at our library reading hour. Children everywhere need us and it doesn’t take biology to be there for them. Your mother sounds lovely, have a heart-to-heart talk and remember she probably wants you to live your best life. One of my favorite memories is a librarian who was single but had hundreds of “children” and “grandchildren” through her care for us. Her birthdays were huge parties, and her funeral had to be held at the school because so many people came.

— Bear Momma

Anonymous: Don’t apologize, but if you’ve got a good relationship with your mom, then do talk about this with her over coffee or something some afternoon: “I’ve noticed you seem sad about my circumstances changing to take kids out of the picture. I don’t regret the situation but I do regret that you won’t get to be a grandma in the traditional way, because you would be an amazing grandma. How are you doing?”

Give her a chance to talk about her sadness and disappointment — and give yourselves the gift together in clarifying that she’s not disappointed in you, just disappointed in the circumstances.

It could be that she’s actually sad for you thinking that you wanted kids, and that the grandkid thing isn’t actually that important to her. This also gives you space to discover that, gives her space to stop feeling like she’s supposed to be sad over your presumed disappointment, and either way makes it clear that the two of you care deeply for each other.

— Anonymous 2

Anonymous: Tell her that there are tons of opportunities for working with kids — school volunteer, rocking newborns at the hospital, working with kids in foster care (CASA-Court Appointed Special Advocate), etc. Have done all of these since retiring 15 years ago and in two states) and it is very rewarding! These kids need love and understanding and help to get through some tough situations!

— Susan

Every week, we ask readers to answer a question submitted to Carolyn Hax’s live chat or email. Read last week’s installment here. New questions are typically posted on Fridays, with a Monday deadline for submissions. Responses are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself, and they are edited for length and clarity.

