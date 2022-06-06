He’s friends with the guys in my friend group, but they’ll go on guys’ trips and won’t invite him.
I can see why people might not want to get too close to him. He can be intense and has a tendency to snap at people, myself included.
My issue is: I sometimes feel so anxious and scared for him. Then I get very overwhelmed.
I’m planning a girls’ trip soon, and I’m so nervous he won’t have plans that weekend that I’m tempted to invite him.
It makes me sick to think people are friendless. I hate thinking about breaking up with him, because then he’ll be VERY friendless.
— So Nervous
So Nervous: Oh my, oh my. You are with someone who is very unhealthy emotionally, and you all know it. But instead of keeping your distance the way others have — appropriately — you have assumed responsibility for him as if he is wounded wildlife for you to rehabilitate.
He is not. He is a fully realized human who doesn’t treat other humans well.
Someone who is intense, “has a tendency to snap” and renders you a nervous wreck does confer responsibilities on you: to take care of yourself, and to recognize that you have to protect yourself from people who snap at you and use other forms of emotional abuse — by breaking up with them.
You have a responsibility to choose people who treat you with love and respect. Not most of the time, not when things go their way, not when you say the right things to them — always. Always with love and respect.
And you have a responsibility to your friends not to invite this person out of guilt. It’s not your place to add a guest to a group party, or to be social coordinator for an adult who can muddle through a solitary weekend himself or, even better, get some counseling.
If he winds up absolutely friendless, then he will have to solve that — by self-evaluation, circulating more, therapy, pastimes, passions. As in, what all of us do when we wake up and say: “Uh oh, I have no one.”
I can’t imagine you’d want, in that situation, a boyfriend you treated badly but who stayed with you out of fear and pity.
Re: BF: People get through weekends without having plans. What do you think will happen? If you think he will harm himself, call a suicide hotline and ask for advice.
Short of that, I recommend you look into your own codependency. Taking someone’s lack of friends onto your own shoulders is not a healthy response. That’s work you need to do on yourself regardless of what happens with this particular boyfriend.
— Anonymous
Carolyn: Thanks for the responses. I am aware I have some codependency issues. He is not physically abusive. But emotionally, I’d say so. He is depressed, so there’s that to consider in all this. I think I’m waiting for him … to not be depressed.
— So Nervous again
So Nervous again: If you have access, then please find a therapist (alone, because he needs one of his own) to escort you through all of these valid obstacles. If not, then try the National Alliance on Mental Illness at nami.org.
More from Carolyn Hax
Answer this week’s reader question:
‘I’m a fraud and I don’t know how to change’
From the archive:
When living together becomes a chore
A mother who has to spend Mother’s Day at the mother-in-law’s
With a girlfriend like her, you should get the sympathy cards
Lord, give me patience with this friend who always name-drops Thee
Wrong side of the bed? Try rolling over (or walking around the bed).
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent Q&A here. The next chat is June 10.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.