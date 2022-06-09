Placeholder while article actions load

Sahaj Kaur Kohli, creator of Brown Girl Therapy, will be answering questions about identity, relationships, mental health, work-life balance, family dynamics and more. If you have a question for her, please submit it here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dear Sahaj: My boyfriend and I have been dating for the past four years, but we’ve had recurring arguments about one thing: my decision to remain friends with my ex-boyfriend.

Since the beginning of the relationship, I’ve been open about wanting to be friends with my ex, but my boyfriend was always skeptical of that idea and never approved. Despite his feelings of disapproval, I felt it was something I was in control of. I didn’t believe I should have to choose who I associate with per my boyfriend’s approval.

I am someone who is able to compartmentalize my feelings, and when I no longer have romantic feelings for someone, it is very easy for me to maintain a platonic relationship with them. My boyfriend believes choosing to be friends with my ex is disrespectful to him and the relationship — and thinks that one can’t truly be friends with someone they used to date.

I find his perspective to reveal how little trust he has in me, because if he truly trusted me, he wouldn’t have a problem with me being friends with my ex. My boyfriend believes I prioritize my ex’s feelings over his by choosing to be friends with him over my boyfriend’s stance on it.

What are your thoughts on this issue? I love my boyfriend and I don’t want him to feel disrespected by my friendship with my ex, especially when it has been nothing but platonic.

— Friends with an ex

Friends with an ex: It sounds like you feel stuck between two people you care about. I agree that it is possible to be friends with an ex, but there are things to consider first. How and why did the relationship end? Was it mutual? Were there time and distance between the ending of the romantic relationship and the beginning of a friendship so that expectations are clear between the two of you?

Whenever any relationship dynamic changes, that shift doesn’t happen immediately. More importantly, for it to happen mutually, both parties need to be on the same page.

There are three people in this dynamic and three people contributing to the issue — your partner, you and your ex. Is your ex on the same page as you? Has it been made clear that there is no chance for reconciliation? More so, does he respect your current relationship and make an effort with your boyfriend?

I would also encourage you to consider what you’re getting from the friendship: We stay in relationships with people for a reason. Beyond history, what does your ex contribute to your life? Be honest with yourself. How is this friendship potentially different from other friendships you have?

Let’s say there’s nothing objectively wrong with your friendship with your ex — it’s healthy, mutual, respectful. That doesn’t change the fact that it has become the tangible issue in your relationship. The ultimate test for you to feel trusted is your boyfriend getting on board with this friendship. The ultimate test for your partner to feel like a priority is for you to choose him over this friendship. That turns this issue into a win-lose scenario.

Instead of approaching this as a battle to be won, how can you both get on the same page? Are there boundaries and expectations that you and your boyfriend can explicitly create together so that he feels secure and you feel trusted? By defining what trust and security look and feel like, you both may be able to gain clarity on how you’re both contributing to the disconnect.

Asking different questions may also lead to different results. So instead of: Why doesn’t he believe I can be friends with my ex?, consider, What are my ex’s intentions in this friendship and are we on the same page? And instead of, Why doesn’t my boyfriend trust me?, consider, What am I willing to do to help him feel secure about this friendship?

Finally, I would encourage you and your boyfriend to consider whether this the only way “trust” and “insecurity” manifest between the two of you. If they are common sources of conflict, there may need to be some deeper self-discovery — through personal or couple’s therapy — so you can both have more awareness of what you’re contributing to this issue.

The ultimate question here is: What does it look like for you to feel trusted and for your partner to feel secure?

