More from Carolyn Hax

Answer this week’s reader question:

Can I avoid having favorite grandkids?

From the archive:

A stay-at-home mom feels abandoned by friends and family

Some people just won’t give no for an answer

The dating is casual. The feeling is uneasy.

Dad was willing to offer support, even if that meant saying ‘no’

Social upheaval, or two birthdays and a wedding

More:

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent Q&A here. The next chat is June 24.

Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.