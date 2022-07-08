Advice columnist Carolyn Hax takes your comments and questions most Fridays about life, family, relationships and more. Some questions may be adapted into full columns, and transcripts of the chats remain available after each session concludes.
The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submissions are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself. To reply to other posts, simply include ‘re:’ or ‘to’ the topic in the subject line of your post.
Sign up here to receive an email right as the chat is about to start.
For technical problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.
More from Carolyn Hax
Answer this week’s reader question:
Can I avoid having favorite grandkids?
From the archive:
A stay-at-home mom feels abandoned by friends and family
Some people just won’t give no for an answer
The dating is casual. The feeling is uneasy.
Dad was willing to offer support, even if that meant saying ‘no’
Social upheaval, or two birthdays and a wedding
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent Q&A here. The next chat is June 24.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.