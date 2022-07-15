Advice columnist Carolyn Hax takes your comments and questions most Fridays about life, family, relationships and more. Some questions may be adapted into full columns, and transcripts of the chats remain available after each session concludes.
The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your submissions are anonymous unless you choose to identify yourself. To reply to other posts, simply include ‘re:’ or ‘to’ the topic in the subject line of your post.
Sign up here to receive an email right as the chat is about to start.
For technical problems or questions, email livechatsupport@washpost.com.
More from Carolyn Hax
From the archive:
When a guest isn’t able to make herself at home
So, you settled in your marriage. But is the feeling mutual?
Mom’s remarrying, and has prenup
Snooping in husband’s texts just confirms what you already know
No need to give persistent men an explanation
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent Q&A here. The next chat is July 8.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.