More from Carolyn Hax

From the archive:

When a guest isn’t able to make herself at home

So, you settled in your marriage. But is the feeling mutual?

Mom’s remarrying, and has prenup

Snooping in husband’s texts just confirms what you already know

No need to give persistent men an explanation

More:

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent Q&A here. The next chat is July 8.

Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.