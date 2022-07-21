Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sahaj Kaur Kohli, creator of Brown Girl Therapy and an MA.Ed, is answering questions about identity, relationships, mental health, work-life balance, family dynamics and more. If you have a question for her, please submit it here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dear Sahaj: My partner and I have very recently decided to break up. We’ve been friends for more than seven years, shared a romantic relationship for five of those years and have lived together for the last four. We both still deeply love and care for one another but have realized that we’re no longer a good match for this kind of relationship, largely due fundamental differences in values — a major one being our beliefs and practices in regards to covid-19.

We both enjoy living together but have different ideas of what physical safety in a pandemic means and looks like, which has made it more challenging to share space as my ex-partner — like so many others in the world — is feeling more emboldened to “return to normal” while I’m still practicing what feel like necessary precautions. In addition to living together, we also care for our two cats and share additional financial investments, like our car.

In weighing the logistical and economical conveniences and comfort of being able to support each other in a shared space with what could become an emotional burden to continue living together, I’m wondering: Can a healthy roommate-and-friend relationship be possible at this point?

— Weighing my options

Weighing my options: First off, I want to note a discrepancy in your question: On the one hand, you say you’re already living in an environment that doesn’t feel good because of a difference in values. And on the other, you want to explore staying in that same environment because of convenience and comfort.

With the pandemic ongoing, I wonder how you imagine this difference in your values won’t continue to be an issue?

It’s important not to mistake the fizzling out of a romantic relationship as a friendship. And it’s important not to mistake having lived together as partners as an ability to have a healthy roommate relationship.

I’m not saying it’s not possible to move from romantic partners to roommates or friends, but there are many layers of your relationship you’ll have to uncover to get back to the initial friendship — before it was skewed with romantic expectations and behaviors. And in this process, you have to be honest with yourself.

Learning how to be in a different type of relationship with another person often requires space: both to figure out how this person fits into a different role in your life, and coming to a mutual understanding of the new roles you each play in the other’s life.

Here are a few questions for you to consider: Are you both on the same page about why you broke up? Do you have clear agreements on whether there’s a chance for reconciliation? Was the breakup completely mutual? How does it feel to be in the same space? Is there any lingering resentment or hostility?

If it feels like you are both amicable and truly ready to move on (and to watch each other move on), then it will still be important to consider and manage expectations around what your roles, relational boundaries and house rules are.

For example, roommates often have a shared understanding on visitors, dishes, cleaning and so on. Will these be different (or the same) as when you lived together as romantic partners? More importantly, how will you set clearer guidelines to distinguish between these activities as partners versus roommates?

In shifting your roles, setting boundaries, and potentially adding third parties to the mix, the access and expectations around the car and the shared living space will also change. How do you foresee yourself handling or feeling about this?

Then consider hypotheticals even further. What do sleeping arrangements look like? How will rent be split up? How will car accessibility, gas or cat-related expenses be divided and separated? It will be important to reflect on how these will be separated to honor your new autonomy as single individuals.

It can be difficult to divide your shared investments, but if you are really broken up with your partner, it may be a matter of delaying the inevitable. I know there is financial privilege that comes with being able to physically separate; however, if fear is what is mainly keeping you in the same physical space as your ex-partner, even though you don’t share the same values, then I encourage you to start making an exit plan.

No matter how you proceed in the immediate future, you will have to find a way to emotionally separate from your ex-partner. If you delay this because of convenience or comfort, it only delays the healing and moving on process, too.

