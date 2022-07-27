Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dear Carolyn: A wealthy family member of mine, “R,” is getting divorced. R has two school-age children who live in the family home; R and her ex-spouse rotate into the home, returning to their own apartments when they’re not “on.” They have an afternoon/evening nanny, and each grandmother takes the kids one weekend per month.

Nonetheless, R asks me and other extended family members for help with child care, saying she and her ex are “burned out.” I’m sure the divorce is difficult, but I’m finding R’s requests to be entitled and clueless. I get the impression neither R nor her ex wants to raise their children.

Yes, I’m feeling judgmental even though I know my focus should be on the well-being of their kids, who seem quite stressed.

So far I have politely declined their requests, but I feel a bit guilty. I work full time and am also my elderly mother’s caregiver, and I cherish whatever free time I can get. Should I say yes to their requests even though it makes me feel resentful?

— Feeling Judgmental

Feeling Judgmental: This answer can be as simple or as complicated as you want it to be.

The simplest is that you are already a caregiver so you can’t reasonably support anyone else. We all have our limits. And we all have standing to say no to people, especially when they ask us to exceed those limits. “I have my hands full with Mom.” In fact, if you are unavailable as long as your mom is in your care, then kindly make that clear to your relative. Save her some spinning of wheels.

The more complicated answer hinges on the children’s distress. They are their parents’ responsibility, yes, no question. But will that logic reassure them when their parents abdicate that responsibility? Will it help them roll with the instabilities? Make them A-okay with feeling un(der)loved?

We can point fingers accurately, grow understandably resentful, and justifiably feel taken advantage of, absolutely, yes — but still. Any family, community, society that wants its children to become healthy adults shares some responsibility for backing up parents who fail.

I hope everyone who knows this couple, therefore, will think about what they can do. Again — if it’s nothing, then, fair enough. We can’t all do it all. But if there’s something that falls within your emotional capacity, then please try it. See the kids once a month or every-other, maybe, to form a bond?

Even better: Take this family member out to coffee and say, “Okay, what’s really going on.” Because ruling out her cry for help as unpersuasive to you could be premature or misinformed.

A final complication is an extra-credit-type thing but has its own kind of immediacy. I read these letters several times before I answer them, in case I see new things. With this one, though, I have wondered each time at exactly the same points whether you’d think, choose or feel differently if your distressed family member weren’t rich.

Aren’t there any variables here that can matter? Don’t rich hearts break, rich divorces wound, rich psyches crack? Does abuse — emotional, physical, financial, substance — skip pricey homes?

Wealth creates options, yes, no question, and pays nannies. And people who have options while implying they don’t will test anyone’s nerves. But malfunctioning parents can’t just buy their kids new parents.

So maybe hold a thought for the people involved here, consciously, any time the judgmental waves start to swell. It doesn’t need to change anything you agree to do; it’s just something that might change your mind.

