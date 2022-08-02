Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Readers, I’m Jules Terpak, and my work focuses on our evolving relationship with digital culture. You might recognize me from TikTok, where I’ve shared commentary since 2021 and have grown an audience of about 280,000 people. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I was born in the late ’90s, which puts me at the beginning of Gen Z, the first generation to be immersed in the internet basically ever since we were conscious. When you grow up with the world at your fingertips, your outlook is going to be far different than previous generations. There’s no playbook for how to navigate the relationships we’ve developed with our digital experiences and what those relationships mean for our lives offline, but we’re taking on the role of guinea pig.

In Ask Jules, we’ll discuss how digital culture intersects with every facet of our lives today. Whether you’re wondering how to better utilize a platform, deal with the highs and lows of broadcasting yourself to the world or anything in between — this is the place for you.

Our online experiences have become just as influential as our real-world experiences when exploring our identities. It’s not something to take lightly. And while I respect rejection of social media platforms, I believe that it’s essential for the public to have an understanding of their use cases. I’m thankful that The Post has given me a platform to reach not only my existing audience, but also those who are less compelled by or even skeptical of how the internet has evolved.

We’re experiencing more “new” than ever before, but we must take time to make sense of where we are so that our growing relationship with digital is one of balance instead of extremes. Whether it be how we approach our social lives, education, or work — I’m ready to answer your questions about life online.

Read Jules’ first column on Aug. 17.

