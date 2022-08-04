At the same time, I’ve built a pretty good life here and it would be a massive change. The jobs I’m looking at are good, interesting, but just … not quite the same. I’m also single, and it takes a little while to build friends, so a big change would be a big change.
It feels like a whiny problem to have, but I’m trying to get to a point when I’m not second-guessing myself all the time. Any suggestions?
— Upheaval
Upheaval: What is “whiny” about missing your family but also not wanting to uproot a happy, well-established life? Doesn’t your situation get at the reasons life is worth living?
So, sure, you can say you have an embarrassment of riches, with a good job and root system and also tight bonds with your family. But even then, your circumstances are such that committing yourself fully to one costs you dearly with the other.
I wish I could offer you a better answer than just restating your problem, but I think we all know I’m in no position to tell you “stay” or “go.” All I can do is urge you to stop the self-flagellation. You’re facing something hard, and you’re not likely to come up with any decision that checks all the boxes you want it to.
Taking yourself seriously at least is a way to get at what you really want here. You haven’t jumped on any of the jobs you’ve found near your parents, so, okay — that’s telling you something. You don’t want to go. Or, other version, you haven’t yet come across or created the circumstances that would move you to uproot. That’s an answer in itself.
And, likewise, you’re still looking (right?), which is also an answer: You haven’t met the terms required for leaving, but you’re still open to the possibility that certain terms would be good enough to move for.
And so on. Instead of the Big Decision, you are making small decisions, to the best of your ability. That’s fine. Really. And you can even make the small decision to suspend your job search temporarily to give yourself a mental break from it. Six months, say, no searching. Answers can come to you during that break, too.
You can also look into ways to be more present for your parents without uprooting completely — frequent visits, or remote work that allows you to stay in your current city but work from your parents’ area for spells, or a temporary relocation for school or training, or planning with them and your sibling to be involved from afar, etc. Obviously this depends on the type of work you do, but if it’s not compatible, then maybe that’s a more appealing way to make a change than geographic.
Short answer, to prove I know what one is: Take enough pressure off yourself to give your mind room to think.
More from Carolyn Hax
From the archive:
A bridesmaid worries about her investment in this relationship
Son’s in-laws are helping him out. The nerve of some people!
Her heart isn’t in another homecoming celebration
Gaining purchase in the grocery store and in your marriage
No, there isn’t really a compromise over whether to have kids
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent Q&A here. The next chat is Aug. 5.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.