Hi Jules: I want to share on TikTok but I am really self-conscious about it. How can I get past my feelings of inadequacy to post my videos? — C.

C: Feeling self-conscious happens to everyone, even well-established creators. It's not natural to reach hundreds, if not thousands or millions of people instantaneously from the comfort of your phone. What is natural is considering what other people think of you. To overcome these mental barriers, what you need is a shift in mind-set.

Putting yourself out there on a platform like TikTok is vulnerable and personal; you shouldn’t worry about if other people find your account appealing. We are not for everyone. Sometimes it’s easy to question if we are even for anyone, but TikTok’s personalized algorithm is bound to help you find at least one person who resonates with what you decide to share.

Though, let’s be real — shifting your mind-set is easier said than done. To fully comprehend how something can bring value to your life, sometimes you need to just throw yourself into the fire. Luckily, there are low-stake ways to do so.

Creating a pseudonymous or anonymous account allows you to experiment with posting on TikTok while limiting the parts of the process you might feel nervous about. The ability to explore and express yourself is part of the beauty of the internet, and I can’t recommend it enough.

I started on TikTok with a pseudonymous account, and none of the people in my life knew about it until I had more than 100,000 followers. There is freedom in building from zero and releasing yourself of the expectations that you assume from others.

Being truly anonymous can be tough on TikTok unless you go all-in on voice-overs, animations, or other forms of visual yet personless content. Keeping the trial and error process focused on creating content you’re interested in, independent of what anyone you know might think, will help you build a degree of that confidence you’re looking for.

If these feelings of self-consciousness and inadequacy are also present in other areas of your life, you have to push your comfort zone in those areas as well. It’s all interconnected. But these small efforts will seem big once you look back and see how they’ve impacted your personal growth.

