Dear Amy: My partner and her two sisters have hijacked Thanksgiving ever since their mother died 10 years ago.
But the real issue is that the only people that make these decisions are the three sisters in their private meetings.
Significant others have no input at all. And now that the (privileged and spoiled) children are adults, they are given preference for deciding where we travel, which is often inconvenient for my partner and me, since we live on the other side of the country from the rest.
Again — the three spouses/partners have NO say. When I bring this up to my partner (middle sister) EVERY year, she dismisses it and says the other partners don’t care — so why do I?
But I suspect they do care. Speaking for myself, I have not enjoyed myself at all in 10 years. The family dynamics are painful.
Can I please just excuse myself from the table?
— Fed Up
Fed Up: Push yourself slowly and quietly away from this noisy table, because — you’re excused.
Perhaps you have family members from your birth-clan that you would like to spend time with. Or — like many — you might choose to host or join a “Friendsgiving” feast.
Or you’d be perfectly happy spending a couple of days quietly at home.
You have the right to spend this holiday the way you want to. Furthermore, because spouses have been marginalized in this regard, “Hannah and her sisters” might be happy to spend some time bickering amongst themselves.
Dear Amy: I was appalled at your advice to “Older Woman,” who was fantasizing about her much-younger home contractor.
You may think it’s cool to encourage this woman to have “hot sex,” but I am the wife of a contractor, and you would not believe the outrageous behavior he has witnessed from female clients seeking sex!
— Appalled
Appalled: My answer was predicated on all parties being both willing and available. (My husband is a contractor, too!)
©2022 by Amy Dickinson distributed by Tribune Content Agency
