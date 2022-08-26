More from Carolyn Hax

Answer this week’s reader question:

How do I explain my lack of dating experience?

From the archive:

Super-casual wedding invitation merits a super-casual reaction

He’s flirting with another woman, and his wife is fuming

A sister wants to get past her ‘Marcia, Marcia, Marcia’ moment

What to do when the boyfriend’s commitment doesn’t match hers

Brother won’t get pertussis vaccine in order to see new niece/nephew

More:

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent Q&A here. The next chat is Aug. 19.

Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.