Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I am increasingly concerned that no one likes my boyfriend.* I feel like after meeting someone’s significant other for the first time, it’s common to text or otherwise convey how much you like him or her (especially among female friends).** That keeps not happening. I don’t think he is doing anything off-putting or otherwise being weird, though, and I’m pretty hypersensitive to such things, so I don’t know what to make of the silence.

I certainly don’t need anyone’s approval — I’m a grown-up and the one dating him, after all — but the lack of commentary has me worried that he’s actually a huge [glass bowl] and I just can’t see it. Should I just stop worrying because this type of affirmative confirmation really isn’t a thing? Ask one person? Something else I can’t see?

Advertisement

*Except my mother. She can’t stop talking about how delightful he is. And, no, she isn’t desperate to see me shacked up.

**This is a thing I do, anyway, when meeting a friend’s SO. But it has been a long time since I’ve been in a place where a SO is meeting my people, so I don’t have a point of comparison here.

— Just Because You’re Paranoid …

Just Because You’re Paranoid …: The gravitational pull toward saying OMG YOU’RE THE ONE WHO DOESN’T LIKE HIM is strong with this one, from the neediness of it.

But I’ll resist! And say instead that if you’re interested in what your friends think of him, then absolutely you should ask them. Since we all have different comfort levels with saying difficult things, it makes sense also to spell out what you’re hoping to get from them. E.g., if you think friends are a good way to get a more complete view of someone and bypass your own blind spots, then say that.

Something like, “I’m not looking for approval” — I hope — “I just think friends can see things we/I can’t.”

Readers’ thoughts:

I (female) think that in my 20s, I might have done such a thing as give unsolicited feedback on the guys my friends date. But now in my 30s, I never do that! It seems so weird, actually. Like, I trust these people to date people they like. They don’t need my approval. I might say something like, “It was so nice to meet Blake!” if it’s a really close friend, but among a group of friends, no, I wouldn’t. I think Carolyn’s advice is great. If you want to know their impression, ask, but don’t read much into the current state of commentary.

Back when, my friends and I had a pact. We would be allowed to weigh in on someone’s (let’s say Abby’s) new steady after three months of mustering. The group would give a thumbs-up or thumbs-down, and explain. We often saw emerging problems that Abby had been blinded to by limerence and/or great sex. Abby could then act on the advice or not, but we ALWAYS found that the group was right on point. Saved us all — women and men alike — a whole world of tsuris.

Gravitational pull is worth considering. If you are wondering why your friends don’t say anything about him, please consider why it’s an issue. If you are looking for reassurance outside how you feel about him, then it’s a good time to concentrate on only your feelings and really listen. I wish I had.

GiftOutline Gift Article