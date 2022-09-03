My therapist mentioned he has several clients that go for a walk during their session. It keeps them from being interrupted or overheard while also giving them exercise, and sometimes the movement helps. Years into this, therapists are used to all the different ways people get some privacy for a session.

You can do it! I believe in you! It will make you feel so much better! I have seen three therapists in my life and they all helped me in their own way. I have cried in all of their offices and it was normal and okay. In fact it made me feel a lot better because in watching it happen, my therapist was able to give me advice for coping with overwhelming thoughts that led to the crying. They will ask you lots of questions to get you talking. Their job is to put you at ease and build a relationship so you can work together on whatever is bothering you. The great thing about therapists is that their only goal is to help you!