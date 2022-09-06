— Interrupted
Interrupted: A few options:
1. For interruptions: [Whoa gesture] “Wait, I wasn’t finished.”
2. Let them finish their interruption, then say: “I was speaking. May I finish?”
3. [Whoa gesture] “I’m sorry, I can’t keep up. You’re talking too fast for me.”
4. Go quiet until the person notices. When you see your moment to jump into the conversation, don’t take it. If they ask why you’re silent, say, “I can’t keep up,” or, “You were rolling, so I just let you go.” If they never ask or even notice, then pretend you’re at story time and enjoy the rest.
Each option is most effective without rancor. These are people you value and want in your life. You’re trying to fix it, not blow it up.
Quiet assertiveness is hard and feels awkward until you get into the habit. And it can feel weaker than shoving yourself into the dynamic with force but, counterintuitively, it’s stronger to hold your own tone and pace under pressure.
Last thing: Be realistic about your relationships with your interrupters. If you’re connected for the quality of their companionship, then it might be time to rethink. But if you’re in it for more transactional reasons — this is a mentor, an older relative, a cooperative neighbor, etc. — then you can decide upfront to put up with, forgive, ignore or write off more of their bad habits than you might otherwise, because you’re not in it for the easy rapport.
Thoughts from readers:
- I have a relative who frequently interrupts me. For the past few years, I have been saying: “Oh, I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to interrupt you.” This is always met with silence, every single time, then they say, “No, go on.” Win-win.
- My mother-in-law is a constant interrupter. My mom just continues telling her story or finishing her thought, only pausing once she is done. After a few words, my mother-in-law stops her interruption and seems to notice her error.
- People with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder often interrupt because we’re trying to show that we are paying attention by interjecting with a, “Me, too!” example, then sometimes we get carried away and can’t shut up. We can also be so afraid that we’re going to forget what we want to say that we have to say it right now, or else it will be gone forever.
- For everyone who gets upset by “interrupters,” please make sure you’re giving people an opportunity to speak. I find that a lot of people who don’t like to be interrupted are people who won’t let others get a word in edgewise. If an “interrupter” is your friend, truly your friend, have some compassion for their conversational style.
- I’m afflicted with this. I will not make excuses for it. I know it’s wrong, and I wish I didn’t do it. I am working on it. I’ve been practicing counting to three when I think someone is finished speaking to be sure I’m not cutting them off. My plea: Please don’t assume malice. Many of us are excited or passionate or maybe struggle with social anxiety.
More from Carolyn Hax
Answer this week’s reader question:
Boyfriend still uses ‘we’ when referring to his ex
From the archive:
Breadwinner can’t achieve her goals with aimless, jobless husband
Hanging the ‘No Boys Allowed’ sign at a public playground
His family events are staring contests. Why didn’t you bat an eye?
Fiance’s texting ‘crush’ leaves her feeling betrayed
Want to get closer to your daughter? Offer assistance.
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent Q&A here. The next chat is Sept. 9.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.