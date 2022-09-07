Dear Carolyn: What do I do if the recently divorced female rector of my church is openly flirting with my husband at a church retreat? I have described to several close friends her comments to my husband, and they agree that the comments appear to be flirtatious and are inappropriate.
Another church is always an option, but he is a member of the vestry, so it’s a little complicated. Or I could ignore it and continue to be happily married, but it is annoying. Any advice would be much appreciated.
— Annoyed
Annoyed: This is me lightly suggesting you worry less about lightness and more about saying what you mean, and less to friends and more to your husband:
“I think it’s fair to say I am not one to get jealous or accuse people of flirting with you.” This is true, right? (Because if it isn’t, then I need to build a different flow chart.)
Then: “Would you agree with that?” He would say yes, right?
If so: “Thank you, I appreciate that. Now please show me the courtesy of taking me at my word when I say the rector was crossing a line with you. If nothing else, recognize that I felt uncomfortable — and I hope that is reason enough on its own to be mindful of boundaries with her.”
It is okay to play the trust-me-on-this card where it’s warranted — and, in fact, that is why you want to keep this card playable in the first place. That means choosing a trustworthy partner, being a trustworthy partner and letting those two realities handle the vast majority of your concerns without reacting or saying a word.
It’s also okay not to play the trust-me-on-this card here — not yet. This seems to have happened only once, so maybe a lonely person let her guard down and a kind but oblivious person failed to pick up on that? So you can choose not to speak up, or even give it another thought, unless it happens again.
Hi Carolyn: I know you always say it’s a good idea to wait two years before fully committing to a person. I’m 37 and have been with my boyfriend for a little less than a year. Five years ago, I would have waited longer to move in together or get married, but we both really want kids (biological, if possible), and the clock is ticking. I have dated a lot, including serious relationships, and I can’t imagine finding someone more well-suited, but I realize you can’t possibly know someone fully after such a short period of time. Do you think it’s always a bad idea to move in together, get married or get pregnant earlier than two years in?
— Anonymous
Anonymous: It’s a reality check, not a rule. It says, “These feelings are influenced in some part by novelty, which will go away.” That information can be used responsibly in many ways.
As can the knowledge that you’ll still have the husband even if the kids don’t happen.
So if you trust your judgment, then trust your judgment. (Congrats!)
More from Carolyn Hax
From the archive:
Heartbroken husband hoping for that happy ending
A stay-at-home mom feels abandoned by friends and family
The truth behind your daughter-in-law’s aversion to events
The problem isn’t really her belly, it’s her spleen
More:
Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.
Carolyn has a Q&A with readers on Fridays. Read the most recent Q&A here. The next chat is Sept. 9.
Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.