Hi Jules: With so much conflicting information out there, and so many opinions and thoughts being shared, I find it overwhelming to form my own opinion sometimes. There are certain topics in which I know my knowledge is lacking. It’s hard to research every little story that you hear to fully validate your opinion on that topic. How would you go about this? I don’t want to just not care about things.

4: Humans don’t have the processing power to make sense of all the internet’s information, so don’t feel ashamed about this. Curiosity is a form of caring, and sometimes that’s enough.

The news cycle has become shorter with the rise of short-form content. People post reactive commentary with heightened emotions to get in on something before it phases out — causing the information shared to often lack context and nuance. Naturally, this causes just about anyone to feel overwhelmed.

Being intentional about finding reliable sources, setting boundaries with how you consume information and strengthening your intuition will allow you to form your opinions in confidence.

For topics you’re not well-versed in, be aware that you have the potential to be more easily manipulated by engaging speakers, passionate posters and so on. It’s best to avoid these types of people online as much as you can, as you should never come to conclusions based solely on their insights. It’s important to be as intentional about who and what you surround yourself with online as you would be offline.

Seek out those who don’t blur the lines between objective and subjective coverage of a topic, and are instead rigorous about distinguishing the two. People who cite their sources, contemplate the ideas of even those they oppose, and deeply analyze topics based on a range of evidence.

I’ve found that Twitter and YouTube are the best platforms to curate your following list around reliable sources such as experts, journalists and those who devote their careers to specific topics. Hearing from different reliable sources will help you gain a holistic outlook on the topics you’re curious about and give you confidence to form your own opinion.

For some, referring to the comment section while still processing a piece of information is part of their routine. When people look through comment sections, they tend to not consider the general demographic of the platform they’re on, the personal background of the commenters, and other information that would be helpful in assessing the validity of their point of view. People instead take the commentary at face value.

Though seeking reliable sources is important, so is setting boundaries. Have the willpower to process information in full and take a moment to reflect before checking the comment section or replies.

Yes, commentary can be useful in expanding your worldview, but the sheer amount of it online becomes debilitating. Your personal experiences hold value, and it’s important to prioritize your intuition.

Take a step back and ground yourself in how we make sense of information apart from the internet. The younger you are, I understand the harder that is. Sometimes it feels like our internet connection has become an extension of our brain activity.

But we are not wired to process so much information, and trying to do so is increasingly pushing many like yourself to become desensitized and take on an “oh well” mind-set.

The internet still holds great educational and social value, but as platforms create more of a lean-back experience based on recommendation algorithms and bottomless feeds, it’s important to make your personal corner of the internet nutritious for the mind.

By bringing intention back into your user experience, you’ll still be challenged in thought, but with more humanity involved. This will only make your intuition, and therefore faith in your own opinion, stronger over time.

